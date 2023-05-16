Court order make police detain Seun Kuti for 48hrs

One Lagos state court don order make di police detain di Nigerian Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti for additional 48hrs to finish dia investigation over alleged assault of police assault.

Di police bin approach di Yaba magistrate court wit exparte application seeking to detain Kuti for 21 days to futher dia investiage following im arrest on Monday.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun wey preside over di court grant di application to keep am for custody but only for additional 48hrs.

Court also rule say di police gatz finish dia investigate withindi next 48hrs and release oga Kuti on bail.

Di magistrate also tell di police to make sure say dem submit di case file to di Director of public prosecution (DPP) of Lagos state wey go determine wetin dem go charge di singer for sake of say dem no fit prosecute am demsef.

Inisde one statememt earlier, Kuti lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN allege say ''dem no allow im (Kuti's) wife di 'privilege' of delivering a meal to am for di evening of Monday, 15 May,2023, even though dem no make any oda arragngment to feed am."

Oga Kuti on Monday bin turn imsef in to di police after di IGP order im arrest for allegedly slapping one police officer inside a viral video.

E don aslo tok say e dey ready to co-operate wit di police in dia investigate.

Police assault na seriuous offense wey dey contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act- if dem charge and find am guilty, e fit chop three years jail-sentence.

Who be Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti na di youngest pikin wey ogbobge musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti born for 1983.

E bin start to dey open shows for im papa at di age of eight and before im turn 12, e don formally enta im papa band, Egypt 80.

When im papa die for 1997, na im take ova as di head of di band wey im don dey run ever since.

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 so far don gbab one Grammy Nomination for Best World Music Album from di album Black Times for 2018

Over di years, Seun Kuti don enta plenti goment net sotay dem bin almost call for di closure of African Shrine

For November 2020, tori land say goment bin threaten to close di New Afrikan Shrine sake of say im bin wan launch di Movement of di People joinbodi.

Di meeting suppose hold for di shrine tok di mata of End Sars lessons and tasks, e sha still hold.