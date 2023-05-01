Russia launch second early mor-mor missile attack inside Ukraine in three days

Wia dis foto come from, Serhiy Lysak

one hour wey don pass

Russia don launch several missile and artillery attacks on Ukraine, na di second early mor-mor attack in three days.

One pesin die for Kherson region and 25 pipo - including three children - injure for Dnipropetrovsk.

Ukraine armed forces say dem stop 15 of 18 missiles wey di kontri air defence fire.

One of di main targets na di city of Pavlohrad near Dnipro - one Russian- say resources for one Ukrainian offensive dey hit.

Writing for Telegram with a thumbs-up sign, Vladimir Rogov say missiles target railway infrastructure and fuel depots.

Nineteen high-rise apartment blocks, 25 private houses, six schools and kindergartens and five shops also dey damaged.

Ukraine military don for some time now speak about a major counter-offensive - without saying wia and wen dem fit launch am.

Pavlohrad dey for Ukrainian-held territory, around 70 miles (110km) from di frontline.

Ukraine Dnipropetrovsk military administration describe am as a "tragic night and morning".

For anoda place, Kyiv city military administration head Serhiy Popko say dem shoot down missiles for Kyiv airspace, too.

For di Kherson region - wey still dey partly controlled by Russia - one Ukrainian regional authorities say Russia bin carry out 39 shellings.

Dem come from ground-based weapons, as well as drones and planes, authorities tok.

Di latest round of early mor-mor missile strikes dey come just days afta 23 pipo die inside strikes wey target di central city of Uman.

On Friday, Russia say im military dey target Ukrainian army reserve units.

Ukraine air defence systems don dey strengthened in recent months as more Western equipment land di kontri.

Russian officials sa four pipo die for one Russian border village from Ukrainian air strike on Sunday.

Meanwhile, one Ukrainian official on Monday say di army don comot Russian forces from some positions for Bakhmut, wey be eastern city wey don dey under siege for months.