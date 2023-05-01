Labour Day, May Day: Wetin e mean and how e start?

Workers around di world dey mark May 1st - Workers Day.

May Day, wey also dey popular as Labour Day or Workers Day na day wey some kontries set aside to honour di historic struggles and gains wey workers and di labour movement make.

Many kontries around di world dey mark dis day wey get different histories.

One of di history around di celebration bin happun for 1889, wia one international federation of socialist groups and trade unions bin choose May 1 as day wey dey in support of workers to honour one Haymarket Riot wey bin shelle for Chicago,1886.

Tori be say for 1 May, 1886, workers for Chicago bin arrange one strike to demand eight-hour workday.

Workers across di US also gada to demand dia rights and to fight for beta working conditions afta one bomb explode for one Labour rally for Haymarket Square.

For di Soviet Union, leaders embrace di day as holiday, wit believe say e go encourage workers for Europe and di United States to unite against capitalism.

Na so di day become one ogbonge holiday for di Soviet Union and for di Eastern-bloc kontries and many odas.

How kontris around di world dey celebrate May Day

Di day also dey get high-profile parades, including one for Moscow Red Square wey top goment and Communist Party functionaries go dey in charge.

Parades dey also happun across di world.

We fit trace Labour Day back to di late 19th century wen workers across di globe begin ask for beta working conditions, fair wages, and shorter working hours.

More dan 80 kontries, including India, Cuba, and China dey celebrate International Labour Day.

Anoda history of May Day be say e date back to di time of di Roman Republic.

Wetin dey be say, more recent history don completely change wetin bring about di holiday and how pipo picture am.

For Europe: May Day festival of ancient origins na to mark di beginning of summer.

Dem dey usually celebrate on 1 May.

Di traditions include to gada wildflowers and green branches, to weave floral garlands.

Dem also dey crown one May Queen.

For di United States: May Day get one kain history.

Di United States no formally recognize 1 May as national holiday.

Pesin fit find some communities wey get festivals dedicated to youth, spring, and flowers.

Workers for di US dey honour and celebrate di struggles and achievements of workers and dia unions di first Monday of September.

Canada: Even though workers day bin dey established for Canada since di beginning of di 20th century.

Di day no dey recognised as holiday.

E dey opposed to Labour Day, wey dem dey celebrate on di first Monday for September.