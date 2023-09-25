Wetin you need sabi as tribunal ready to deliver judgement ontop who win Lagos governorship election

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Collage

25 minutes wey don pass

Di election petition tribunal don dey ready to deliver judgement wey go decide who win di governorship election for Lagos State.

Di judgement dey happun on Monday for di court wia all di petitioners go appear and dem go treat all di issues wey dem raise afta di announcement of di 2023 governorship election wey happun for Lagos state for March.

Dis na afta di candidate of di Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and im counterpart from People's Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Olaniran alias Jandor bin challenge di results of di governorship election.

Both LP and PDP challenge say no be Babajide Sanwo-Olu of di All Progressives Congress (APC) win di election wey happun for March 18.

Dem carry di matter reach tribunal say dem no fit declare Sanwo-Olu as and im deputy Obafemi Hamzat as winner of Lagos election.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) declare Sanwo-Olu winner of di Lagos state governorship election afta e poll 762,134 votes.

Im main opponents Rhodes-Vivour from LP get 312,229 votes and Jandor from PDP get 62,449 votes wey make dem challenge di result.

Wetin be Jandor petition

Jandor wey be leading opposition from PDP tok say make Inec disqualify Sanwo-Olu and Rhodes-Vivour say both of dem no dey qualified to contest di election.

Jandor petition na sake of say im challenge major oppositions say dem no comply wit di Electoral Act of 2022. Im also add say both Rhodes-Vivour and Sanwo-Olu no follow di guidelines wey Inec bin set for di election.

According to di petition wey dem file on 7 April, dem accuse di APC say dem no follow Inec rule wey provide say political parties gatz give 21 days notice bifor dem conduct dia primary elections.

Di petitioners also add say Sanwo-Olu no submit of im GCE O'level result wey im claim to get. Jandor say dis na failure against di requirements wey dey di Electoral Act 2022.

Anoda petition wey PDP file be say di APC violate di Electoral Act wey stipulate say political parties gatz submit dia candidate nomination form not later than 180 days bifor di general election.

Same PDP also fault di candidacy of di LP Rhodes-Vivour say im no comply wit di requirements of di Electoral Act wey concern conduct of primary election.

Jandor tok for im petition say Rhodes-Vivour never comot PDP wen e dey claim to be member of LP.

Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos state governroship election tribunal

Wetin we call dis foto, Deputy govnor of Lagos state, Femi Hamzat inside court

Wetin be Rhodes-Vivour and LP petition

LP petition na based on say di governorship election for Lagos dey filled wit corrupt practices and e no comply wit di Electoral Act 2022.

Rhodes-Vivour of LP wey submit im own petition for 9 April, tok say Sanwo-Olu no win by majority votes for di election.

Di petitioners also accuse Sanwo-Olu running mate, Femi Hamzat say im don swear allegiance to United States and im don renounce im Nigerian citizenship.

Inec, Sanwo-Olu and APC be respondents for dis petition and di lawyers don adopt dia final written addresses for tribunal.