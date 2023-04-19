Pipo for America fit shoot pesin before dem ask question?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Ralph Yarl collect two bullets afta im go di wrong house for Missouri

one hour wey don pass

Two cases recently, wia pipo shoot and kill unarmed pipo for US don ginger tok-tok of di so-called "stand your ground" laws.

For di past week, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl bin collect two gunshots say im ring di doorbell of di wrong house and 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis die afta dem shoot am say she drive to di wrong driveway.

Di shootings dem don ginger question about pesin right to protect demselves and dia property for America and wen pesin fit use deadly force for self defence.

Di ansa no clear as e depend on wia you dey live.

Wetin be stand your ground law?

A stand your ground law get approval for di state level and most of dem dey give go ahead for pesin to protect demselves with use of reasonable force including deadly force to prevent death or get great bodily harm.

Stand your ground laws na contiinuation of di common law "castle doctrine" principle wey no carry a "duty to retreat" wen pesin feel say dem gats defend dia home.

Di duty to retreat or obligation to step back and avoid confrontation wia possible no dey dey for most of di stand your ground laws wey critics dey call, di "shoot first" laws.

Di law start to show face for states afta one bill for Florida for 2005.

Wen defendants use dis kain law to defend wetin dem do, di case dey often centre on weda or not dia use of force meet di standard for "reasonable" in connection with di threat dem bin dey face.

Some laws refer to "deadly force", wey dem define as di amount of force wey a reasonable pesin go say dey likely to cause death, or serious bodily harm, to anoda pesin, according to Cornell University.

How many states get stand your ground laws?

At least 28 states get some kain version of stand your ground laws wey dey work for dia including Missouri wia dem shoot Ralph Yarl and Puerto Rico.

Di states na:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wyoming

For these states, no duty to retreat from di attacker dey.

For Missouri, pesin no get duty to retreat from dia own private property.

Na for dia one 84-year-old man bin dey charged for first degree assault and armed criminal action ova di shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Eight oda states allow di use of deadly force for self defence, dem be: California, Colorado, Illinois, New Mexico, Oregon, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.

New York State wia dem shoot and kill Ms Gillies because she drive enta di wrong driveway no get stand your ground law and get big duty to retreat policy.

But di state law also get di castle doctrine for some circumstances. One man don collect second degree murder charge for Ms Gillies death.

Di impact of stand your ground laws

Statistics show say for states wey get stand your ground laws, di rate of homicides don increase by 10% or higher.

John Roman wey look 53,019 cases of stand your ground laws wey di US Department of Justice publish say dem dey promote violence".

E say, "pipo feel like dem get extra protection wey make dem more likely to shoot wia dem no for shoot if dem no get dat kain protection dem tink say dem get".

E add say, e also tragically increase race bias for di US criminal justice system.

Data from di report show say wen di shooter na white and di victim black, di shooter dey 10 times more like say dia action go dey agreed to dey justified dan if di shooter dey black and victim na white.

Di study find say in cases wia stand your ground laws come up, 11.4% of white-on-black killings bin dey ruled as justified compared to di 1.2% justified black-on-white homicides.

Popular stand your ground cases

Wetin we call dis foto, George Zimmerman (L) bin shoot teenager Trayvon and successfully use di stand your ground law for 2013

For 2012, Florida neighbourhood watchman George Zimmerman bin shoot and kill 17-year-old Trayvon Martin wey no get weapon.

Lawyers for di 29-year-old Zimmerman use stand your ground laws and dem free am of all charges.

Di case cause heavy argument about racial profiling for US and cause protests for cities like San Francisco, Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington DC and Atlanta.

But di use of di stand your ground law no dey always work.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25-year-old black man wey three white men bin shoot and kill as im dey jog for Georgia neigbourhood wen im no get weapon, di men try use stand your ground law take justify wetin dem do but e no work.