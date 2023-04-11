Authorities wan punish mama wey her six year old pikin shoot teacher

Wia dis foto come from, ABBY ZWERNER/ FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Di teacher wey six year old pikin almost kill

28 minutes wey don pass

Di mama of one six year old pikin wey shoot im teacher for one school for Virginia don collect criminal charge.

Deja Taylor, 25 bin dey indicted by grand jury wit felony child neglect charge.

Police bin don tok say di gun wey di pikin use shoot, na Ms Taylor get am.

Di pikin carry di gun for im school bag go di Richneck Elementary School on 6 January.

E come shoot Abigail Zwerner, wey be 25 year old teacher for hand and chest as she bin dey teach. Ms Zwerner dey seriously injured but still survive di shooting.

On Monday, prosecutors tok for statement sat Ms Taylor don collect charge of one count felony child neglect and anoda one sake of say "she recklessly leave loaded gun wey fit put pikin for danger".

Dem say di charges dey come from "ogbonge investigation" for di shooting.

Howard Gwynn wey be di attorney for di Commonwealth of Virginia say, "evri criminal case dey unique dia facts, and dis facts dey support dis charges but our investigate for di shooting still dey go on."

Bifor, di family bin tok for inside statement afta di shooting, say di gun bin dey secured.

Di family lawyer, James Elleson tell di Associated Press say di gun bin dey for di mama wardrobe, for di top of di shelf and e bin get trigger lock.

Authorities say dem fit add oda charges as special grand jury dey look into di security issues for di school wey fit don allow di shooting to fit happun.

Oga Gwynn say, "If di Special Grand Jury tok say more pipo dey responsible under di law, e go add more indictments."

Already, di teacher don accuse di school say dem no answer plenti warnings say di boy carry gun on di day of di shooting and dey sue for $40m for gross negligience.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, School wia di shooting happun

School officials bin don confam say staff member search di boy bag on di day of di shooting, afta dem hear say di pikin fit get weapon.

Prosecutors bin don tok say dem no go likely charge di child for di shooting.

Oga Gwynn bin tell NBC News for March say, di "probability say six year old fit stand trial dey problematic" becos di pikin too young to understand di legal system.