ICC issue arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

17 March 2023, 16:49 WAT New Informate 10 minutes wey don pass

Di International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday 18 March issue arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin as dem accuse am say im dey responsible for war crimes committed for Ukraine.

Moscow don repeatedly deny accusations say dia forces commit atrocities during dia one-year invasion of dia neighbour.

Di ICC issue di warrant for Putin arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of pikin dem and unlawful transfer of pipo from di territory of Ukraine to di Russian Federation.

Di court also tok say Russian leader fail to exercise im rights to stop odas wey bin deport pikin dem.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan open one investigation into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide for Ukraine one year ago. During four trips to Ukraine, im highlight say im dey look at alleged crimes against pikin dem and di targeting of civilian infrastructure.

One Russian foreign ministry tok-tok pesin say di arrest warrants dey meaningless.

"Di decisions of di International Criminal Court no get meaning for our kontri, including from legal point of view," Maria Zakharova write on Telegram.

Dis na sake of say despite di warrants, di ICC no get powers to arrest suspects, and fit only exercise jurisdiction within kontris wey dey sign up to di agreement to set up di chop.