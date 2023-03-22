UN sama warning against di world for dia 'vampire' kain use of water

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, One man dey wash im face for one tap for Ivory Coast dis week

One United Nations report don sama warning about global water crisis and "risk" of shortages sake of overconsumption and climate change.

Di world dey "blindly travel dangerous path" of "vampire kain of overconsumption and overdevelopment", di report tok.

Dia report dey come before di first major UN water summit since 1977.

Thousands of delegates go attend di three-day conference for New York wey go start on Wednesday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres say water wey be "humanity lifeblood", dey drained by "unsustainable water use, pollution and unchecked global warming".

Di report, wey UN Water and Unesco publish, warn say "scarcity of water don dey spread" because of overconsumption and pollution, while global warming go increase seasonal water shortages for both areas wit abundant water and those wey dey experience water shortage.

Richard Connor, di lead author of di report, tok say about 10% of di global population dey "currently live for areas wey dey high or get critical water stress".

"For our report, we tok say up to 3.5 billion pipo dey live under conditions of water stress at least one month a year," e tell BBC.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Woman dey drink water

According to di most recent UN climate report, wey di IPCC expert panel publish on Monday, e show say, "roughly half of di world population currently dey experience serious water scarcity".

Oga Connor tell tori pipo say "uncertainties dey increase" wen e reach global water supply.

"If we no address am, e dey very sure say e go lead to global crisis," e tok.

UN Under Secretary General Usha Rao Monari, wey be di official host of di UN Water Conference, tell BBC say pipo go need manage resources more carefully for di future.

"Enough water dey on di planet if we manage am well-well pass how we don manage am for over di last few decades," she tok.

"I tink we go need find new governance models, new finance models, new models of using water and reusing water pass before. I tink say technology and innovation go play a very big role in looking at how to manage di water sector plus di use of water."