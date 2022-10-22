Who be Giorgia Meloni? Wetin to know about Italy first female Prime Minister

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

one hour wey don pass

Her rise to power as head of di party bin dey sharp, but Giorgia Meloni don bin dey politics since she dey small.

She bin be teenage activist for one neo-fascist party youth wing for Rome.

Now at 45 she don accept to be Italy first female prime minister, although di goment wey she pick get only four women as minister.

Meloni rise to power na divine intervention. Her Brothers of Italy party dey among di few pipo wey choose not to join Mario Draghi national unity government and she become solo opposition voice.

Although she don lead her party for 10 years, she no to get experience of how goment dey work as di only knowledge of goment wey she get na wen she serve as Italy youngest minister for Berlusconi goment from 2008-11.

Her party win di September 2022 elections wit 26% of di vote, even though e bin get only 4.3% four years earlier.

"Italians don send clear message in favour of right-wing goment wey di Brothers of Italy dey lead," she declare afta her election win.

Wit her partners from di far-right League and centre-right of ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, she get strong majority to take push her programme through.

Who be Giorgia Meloni wey dey aim to become Italy first female prime minister 26th September 2022

Idea of wetin her priorities go look like show insef for one speech wey she give for Spain last June.

"Yes to natural family, no to LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology... no to Islamist violence, yes to secure borders, no to mass migration... no to big international finance... no to di officials for Brussels!"

For anoda speech wey dem quote her from 2019 she say: "I be Giorgia, I be woman, I be a mother... I be Christian."

For di position of Italy new family and birth rate minister, she don pick Eugenia Roccella wey dey very loud against abortion and dey threaten to reverse di recently agreed rights for same-sex parents.

Still, di new prime minister don promise say her goment go be "for everyone" and say she don assure Italy allies for both Nato and European Union say dem no go change foreign policy.

Dis na anoda important point as both Matteo Salvini wey be head of di League and Silvio Berlusconi bin be strong admirers of Russia Vladimir Putin.

"Giorgia Meloni come from post-fascist cultural background but recently she don take very moderate position and say she no go change [predecessor Mario] Draghi policy on Ukraine,"