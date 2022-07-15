Tins you fit do and those wey fit land you for trouble on election day for Osun

16 minutes wey don pass

Di governorship election for Osun state, South west Nigeria go happun on July 16, according to di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec).

Di 2022 election go make am di fifth time governorship election dey hold for di state since 1999.

Except di incumbent governor win re-election – if anoda candidate win, e go become di fifth govnor of di state since Nigeria return to democracy.

Govnor wey don rule di state under dis period na Chief Bisi Akande, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Rauf Aregbesola and di incumbent, Gboyega Oyetola.

Why Osun dey hold separate election

Like Edo, Ondo, Anambra and Ekiti states, Osun dey also hold election on a day wey different from di general election.

Na di 2010 Appeal Court wey remove Olagunsoye Oyinola adjust di election calendar of Osun state.

Di appeal court panel wey Justice Clara Ogunbiyi lead declare Rauf Aregbesola as di real winner of di 2007 govnorship election.

Di court order say make dem swear-in Aregbesola and make e start im term afresh.

Wetin dey okay for you to do on election day

Na your right to comot go vote.

Any pesin wey wan vote must go polling unit. You no fit vote from any oda place.

Voters must maintain two meters (six feet) social distance for polling units.

Accreditation and voting go begin by 8:30am and close by 2:30pm.

Any pesin wey already dey cue before 2:30pm, go dey allowed to vote.

You go don reach 18years and above to qualify to vote.

Wetin you no suppose do on election day

Na offense to register for PVC two times. Penalty na 100,000 Naira fine or one year jail or both.

Na offense to buy or sell voters card. Penalty na 100,000 Naira fine or one year jail or both.

If you stop pesin make e no register to vote, na offense. Penalty na 500,000 Naira fine or 12 months jail or both

Na offense to carri double PVC. Penalty na 1,000,000 or 12 months for jail or both.

Na offense to impersonate registration officer and forging registration card. Penalty na 1,000,000 fine or 12 months jail or both.

Na offense to print ballot paper or ballot box. Penalty na1,000,000 fine or 12 months jail or both.

If you force unqualified pesin to vote for your candidate na offense. Penalty na 500,000 or 12 months jail or both.

Na offense to announce or publish fake election result. Penalty na 36 months jail time.

If you issue fake certificate of return during election na offense. Penalty na three years jail time.

Na offense to give bribe or collect bribe ontop voting mata. Penalty na 500,000 Naira or 12 months jail time.

Na offense to use anoda pesin voters card during election. Penalty na 100,000 Naira or six months jail term.

If you do fake announcement say pesin don step down during election, na offense. Penalty na 100,000 Naira or six months jail term.

Na offense to canvass for vote within 300 meters of polling unit. Na offense too to wear or sample party symbol for polling unit. Fine na 100,000 Naira or 6 months jail term.

To snatch or destroy election materials na offense. Penalty na 24 months imprisonment.