How to handle emergency inside aeroplane - Tori of Nigerian lady wey die inside plane on her way to UK

Wia dis foto come from, Toyosi Remilekun/Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Airlines and authorities need return anybody wey involve for emergency issue for airspace to dia home kontri wia dia family dey, sabi pesin tok.

Dis tok dey come as one Nigerian Lady, Meshioye Toyosi Remilekun die wen she dey onboard EgyptAir flight from Lagos to London on Monday, 4 September.

Tori be say Ms Meshioye, bin dey onboard one Flight MS876, Boeing 737-800 from Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos wey suppose take her from Nigeria to di UK.

Her older sister wey dey live for di United Kingdom, madam Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi tell tori pipo say, Remilekun reportedly die and Egypt airline leave her bodi for Cairo.

Olaniyi-Alabi also tok say EgyptAir no tell Remilekun family say she die, instead, dem get one message from di consular office for Cairo about her death.

She say dem report di matter to di London Police afta dem call EgyptAir for whereabout of dia sister and dey worry to sabi wetin happun to her and how to get her bodi back to Nigeria.

EgyptAir neva tok any tin about dis matter.

Wia dis foto come from, Toyosi Remilekun/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Toyosi Remilekun take selfie wen she dey onboard di plane

“Myself and my husband dey live for Leeds, UK. We later travel on Wednesday night to fit get to London (Heathrow) on Thursday morning and we bin demand to see di EgyptAir regional manager for dia London office.

She bin make some calls for her office to dia Cairo office.

She later inform us say Remi fall sick for plane and wen she land for Cairo wia dem rush her to hospital for town, she later die.

But e neva clear about how she die as nobody give details about am.

She add say Nigerian Embassy say dem dey aware of di mata, dem also confam say dem don receive di bodi of Remilekun from di Egypt authorities.

Remilekun sister, Funmilola further tok say EgyptAir suppose don contact dem as dem bi di passenger next of kin instead of how dem dey struggle to get informate.

She also tok say dem bin follow di Nigerian Embassy tok and dey confam say EygptAir bin inform dem on Tuesday say Remi don die and hand over her bodi to dem but dem no get oda informate or any contact of her relatives.

Wetin to do incase of emergency onboard

One sabi pesin for flight matta tell BBC Pidgin say Aircraft need return sick pesin wey dey di airspace of anoda kontri to dia home kontri.

International travel agent Nathaniel Dadeowo say di reason na sake of say dia family need to dey di sick pesin side.

E also tok say valid travel insurance na anoda tin wey fit help pesin wey dey travel incase of medical money mata.

Cabin crew suppose give first aid to anybody wey sick onboard aeroplane, dis na according to International Air Transport Agency (IATA).

Dem also tok about wen e dey necessary to stop resuscitation.

Di guidline wet IATA tok na say cabin crew wey dem train to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) go Kontinu CPR until one of di following happun:

Spontaneous breathing and circulation resume; or

E become unsafe to continue CPR (like moderate and severe turbulence and/or dem forecast difficult landing afta

Tok-tok wit di flight crew); or

All rescuers dey too tired to continue; or

Di aircraft don land and care dey transferred to emergency medical services; or

Di person is fit don die: if CPR bin don continue for 30 minutes or longer wit no signs of life within dis

period, and no shocks dey advised by any on board Automated External Defibrillator (AED), dem fit reason say di person fit don die, and resuscitation go stop.

Make you take note say: Airlines fit choose to specify additional criteria, wey depend on availability of ground to air medical support or any on board physician.

To deal wit death or presumed death on board

Wen one pesin dey declared dead, or presumed dead, di following protocol dey suggested:

1. Advise di captain immediately as e/she go need advise di destination airport use company protocol to

make sure say di right authority meet di flight

2. Move di pesin to one seat – if e dey available, one wey no get plenti oda passengers nearby. If di aircraft dey full, put di pesin for back for dia own seat, or wetin crew decide, for anoda area wey no obstruct aisle or exit. Also dem need take extra care wen dem dey move di pesin and sabi di difficulty of di situation for companions and onlookers.

3. Put di pesin for body bag if your airline dey use dem. Zip di bag up to di neck.

4. Restrain di person wit seat belt or oda equipment.

5. Close di eyes, and cover di bodi wit blanket up to di neck if bodi bag no dey available.

6. Make you ask of contact informate from travelling companions.

7. Disembark oda passengers first and make sure say di family stay wit di body. No disembark di

body until di right local authority don arrive to take care of di body and say di ground personnel dey available

to assist di family members.

Note 2: If communicable disease dey suspected, use di communicable disease guidelines and use di Universal

Precaution Kit (UPK) to handle di bodi.