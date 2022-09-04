D﻿unsin Oyekan react afta car accident

Wia dis foto come from, DUNSIN OYEKAN Wetin we call dis foto, Gospel artist Dunsin Oyekan

one hour wey don pass

Dunsin Oyekan don express gratitude to God afta di Nigerian gospel singer survive one reported ghastly motor accident.

Oyekan accident happun along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday 3rd September, according to local tori report.

Di singer for im Instagram handle announce say “I dey perfectly ok…Body, Soul and Mind..” afta tori of im accident go viral.

H﻿ow di accident take happun

Wia dis foto come from, DUNSIN OYEKAN Wetin we call dis foto, G﻿ospel artist Dunsin Oyekan

According to local tori, di accident occur on im way from Lagos go one church ministration for Ibadan, Oyo State, Southwest Nigeria

As e dey minister for di church on Saturday night, Dunsin tok say im just sleep small as e wake up, e see say di jeep don dey under trailer.

“Di devil try everything make I fit no come hia today.

"If you see di accident scene wey I for comot, you no go ever believe say I fit waka come out alive.

“To think say we dey come hia, and I say make I sleep small so dat I go dey refreshed for di meeting and di next thing.

"I just see say we dey somewia, and di jeep dey under di trailer.

“Though I walk through di valley of the shadow of death, If you dey find miracle, na miracle dey stand here so,” Dunsin tok.

D﻿unsin Oyekan accident - How oda gospel singers react

Plenty gospel singers and fans don react to Dunsin Oyekan accident.

Many of dem enta social media to thank God for di life of di Anthem crooner.

Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Sammie Okposo, TY Bello, Glowreeyah and many oda gospel artistes say dem follow am dey grateful to God.

Di Anthem crooner also thank everyone wey reach out to am for dia calls, messages, prayers and wishes.

Wia dis foto come from, INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Artists and fans reactions

Wia dis foto come from, INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Artists and fans reactions

Who be Dunsin Oyekan?

Wia dis foto come from, DUNSIN OYEKAN Wetin we call dis foto, D﻿unsin Oyekan

Dem born Dunsin Oyekan for Ilorin, Kwara state, north-central Nigeria, to di family of Gbadebo Oyekan, di General Overseer of Evangelical Baptist Church.

Dunsin alias Eagle start to dey play guitar at age 10,

E study Industrial Chemistry for di University of Ilorin.

For 2014, God called am fully into di worship ministry.

E be full-time worshipper wey don release four albums — ‘Code Red’, ‘Kingdom Now’, ‘The Gospel of the Kingdom’, and ‘The Glory Experience – Songs of Zion’.

Dunsin Oyekan na devoted family man.

E bin dey married to Adedoyin Oyekan, from February 2, 2013, until she pass on on May 18, 2019.

Dunsin Oyekan and Adedoyin Oyekan get two children togeda.