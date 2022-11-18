Wetin fit be Ronaldo fate for Man Utd afta im Interview

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

33 minutes wey don pass

Manchester United say dem dey take "appropriate steps" afta Cristiano Ronaldo interview.

For di Interview im say "di club betray am".

Di Portuguese player also say im "no get respect" for manager Erik ten Hag and dem dey force am out of Old Trafford.

"Manchester United tok dis morning say dem dey take right steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo recent media interview," na so di club statement tok.

Di club say dem no go tok anything for now until "dem finish di process ".

Afta dis interview wit Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo future for Man Utd don get K- leg.

Ronaldo wey be 37 years go captain Portugal for World Cup for Qatar, dia opening Group H game na against Ghana on Thursday.

Im neva play ball since im captain United for dia 3-1 defeat for Aston Villa on 6 November sake of sickness

Ten Hag bin drop Ronaldo for dia Premier League game for Chelsea afta im refuse to come on as a substitute against Tottenham three days earlier.

Di Red Devils, wey beat Fulham 2-1 on Sunday, dey fifth for Premier League for Ten Hag first season as manager.

Analysis - 'Di only way now na exit' - Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United want see di full extent of Cristiano Ronaldo interview. Now dem don tok.

Di club no want tok exactly wetin dem mean by 'appropriate steps' but to cancel Ronaldo contract and/or take legal action dey likely high for dia list.

United dey solidly behind manager Erik ten Hag, im name full for Ronaldo mouth.

One Ronaldo claim na say Ten Hag bin only want bring am on for di final minutes of last month win over Tottenham to prove a point.

Ronaldo add say im no get respect for di Dutchman.

Di club also praise di club and dia staff, wey Ronaldo claim say dem still dey tins di old way.

E dey vey unlikely say Ronaldo go play for United again under Ten Hag, so di only way now na to leave.

But e no dey straightforward like dat. Ronaldo na Premier League highest-paid player and im contract go get plenty conditions.

Di club, don knack hand for chest say dem go sharpely address dis matter.

Dem no go want make di matter drag for too long.

Highlights of Ronaldo controversy

Dis na quick guide to wetin pipo tok and who tok am: