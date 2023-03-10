Gary Lineker go step back from presenting Match of The Day

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

10 March 2023, 19:00 WAT New Informate 58 minutes wey don pass

Gary Lineker go step back from presenting Match of di Day until im reach agreement on how im dey use im social media, BBC tok.

BBC take dis position afta pipo para sake of impartiality comments wey im make criticising UK goment new asylum policy.

Di BBC say dem dey consider Lineker "recent social media activity as breach of our guidelines".

E add say make im "keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies".

BBC say dem don do "extensive discussions wit Gary and im team in recent days" and "decide say im go step back from presenting Match of di Day until we get agreed and clear position on how im go use social media".

E add say: "Wen e come to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary na second to none.

"We no eva tok say make Gary be an opinion free zone, or say im no fit get im opinion on ssues wey mata to am, but we don tok say make im stay well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies."

On Tuesday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman share goment plan to ban pipo wey dey enta UK illegally from eva claiming asylum, as dem try to address di increasing number of pipo wey dey cross di Channel in small boats.

For one tweet, di presenter bin compare di language wey di goment use to "di one wey Germany use in di 30s".

Braverman hit Lineker tweet, saying di tweet "reduce di unspeakable tragedy" of di Holocaust.

Speaking on BBC Political Thinking podcast, di home secretary say di Nazi comparison dey "lazy and unhelpful" and say her family "feel very keenly di impact of di Holocaust" as her husband na Jewish.

Many opposition MPs and charities also strongly reject di goment plans.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defend di plans by saying stopping di arrival of small boats na "priority" for di British pipo.

Who be Gary Lineker

Lineker bin don dey host Match of di Day since 1999 and im na BBC highest paid star. BBC pay am about £1.35m for 2020-21.

BBC employ am on freelance basis.

Di ex-footballer bin provide accommodation for asylum seekers some time back and publicly call for beta rights and protections for refugees.

Im bin also don criticise several Conservative goments over issues including Brexit.