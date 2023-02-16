Wetin you need sabi ahead of Barcelona, Man United Europa League game
Barcelona and Man United go play each each oda for di Europa League knockout round play-off first leg on Thursday.
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez don praise Erik ten Hag for transforming Manchester United and turning Marcus Rashford into "one of di most dangerous players for Europe".
Di Spanish giants host United on Thursday for di first leg of dia Europa League knockout-round play-off.
Ten Hag get appointment as United coach for summer and e don quickly make im mark, wit di Red Devils flying high for di Premier League and also for di Carabao Cup final.
"Ten Hag na great coach," Xavi tok.
"In my mind I believe say somehow [reversing] di situation of United no be easy task and e dey achieve am.”
Rashford in particular don excel under di Dutch manager.
Di striker score im 13th goal in 15 games since di World Cup for Sunday 2-0 win against Leeds.
Dis na all you need to know about di match for Spain.
Barcelona vs Man United predictions
Football sabi pesin Bolarinwa Olajide say Barcelona get evri right to dey confident for dis game against Manchester United.
"But again dem play against a United side wey dey in form too.
"I feel say di game go dey very tight, both sides go dey very careful not to make too many mistakes."
Prediction: 1-1
Fans fit watch di match for Supersports on DSTV if you wan watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.
BBC Pidgin go also give live updates of di match.
All di games go kick off by 9:00pm West African Time.
Possible line-ups for Barcelona vs Man United
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Alba; Kessié, De Jong, Pedri; Gavi, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Go miss next match if dem collect card: Gavi
Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Bruno Fernandes; Sancho, Weghorst, Rashford
Suspension: Martínez, Sabitzer
Form guide
Barcelona
Form (for all competitions, di most recent first): WWWWWW
Wia dem dey for table : 1st for Spanish Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals
Man United
Form: WDWWWW
Wia dem dey for table: 3rd for English Premier League, FA Cup round of 16
Wetin di coaches tok?
Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach tell Uefa say: "Dis go be a good game, na ogbonge tie for di neutrals.
Both teams dey dia best form all season. Ten Hag don change dis team. E bin dey difficult at first, but im dey do excellent job. Dem be dangerous team wit physical fortitude; dem get plenty threats and e go dey difficult. I expect plenty ginger, high tempo – exactly wetin you go expect from English sides."
Erik ten Hag, Man United coach tell Uefa say: "I feel say Barça na also a difficult club [to manage] but I feel say dem dey play dia best football…— you go see Cruyff influence here.
Dem dey defend well but I tink dia biggest skill na dia possession. To quote Johan Cruyff: 'Wen you get di ball, di opponent not fit score'."