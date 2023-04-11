Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Champions League quarterfinal preview

Real Madrid go play Chelsea on Wednesday for Champions League

one hour wey don pass

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti dey back im former player Frank Lampard to succeed for im second spell as Chelsea boss.

Di two of dem go meet for Champions League on Wednesday night.

Lampard replace Graham Potter as manager for Stamford Bridge afta im chop sack sake of poor performance.

Reigning champions Real Madrid go play Chelsea for di first leg of dia quarter final tie for Spain.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea get good record against Champions League holders as dem dey always avoid defeat, but dat run dey set to end against Real Madrid.

Na wetin Bolarinwa football sabi pesin tell BBC Pidgin on di match.

‘’Real Madrid na favourites to win dis tie. Chelsea fit draw some belief from di way Villarreal beat di champions for weekend.’’ Bolarinwa tok

‘’But Chelsea themselves dey come from a bad defeat against Wolves for dia domestic league’’. E add.

Real bin rest Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eder Militao and Camavinga for dia weekend defeat and dem dey expected to start.

Bolarinwa say Real go dey too strong for Chelsea to deal wit.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea

Real Madrid vs Chelsea dey scheduled for 8pm West African Time on Tuesday, April 12, 2023.

Di match go take place for Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, for Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti on Chelsea

Ancelotti bin manage Chelsea from 2009-2011

"I dey feel sad [ just to see Chelsea position for table]. I get fantastic memory of dis club, of di pipo wey still dey work dia. I be Chelsea supporter, because I spent two years dia."

On a possible return to Stamford Bridge dis summer: "Will I go back? No, I hope say Lampard go do a fantastic job wit dem... Lampard na great player for dem bifor. I coach am for two years.

"E know these kain games well and how to prepare im team. Im don dey hia for a week, but im go do well dis time wey im dey Chelsea."

"We gatz respect di team and di club, dem get very good players and even if dem no dey good form, dem get great motivation and dem go bring out di best. Na squad wey get very high level.

"Di team dey excited and motivated to return to di Champions League to experience another magical night for Bernabeu. We gatz take advantage of di fact say we dey play di first game for home."

Frank Lampard on Real Madrid

Chelsea replace Graham Potter as Chelsea interim manager

Frank Lampard, Chelsea caretaker manager say: "My mission? na to install di highest level of confidence I fit wit di group. In terms of targets, we wan win as many games as we can. Na di simplest answer you go get be dat. Every game hard, but we gatz belief di players wey we get for dis squad. We wan win games."

Possible line-ups Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Camavinga; Modrić, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Go miss next match if booked: None

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Kanté, Kovaćič, Enzo Fernández; Sterling, Havertz, João Félix