Lady inside viral video wey show how boys hold am down dey flog tok wetin happun

One Ilorin magistrate court for Kwara state north central Nigeria don remand five suspects for prison on top accuse of Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal intimidation and indecent assault wey dey contrary to sections 97, 114, 210 and 391 of di Penal Code Law.

Justice Muhammed Ibrahim give di order afta di state Police Command conclude investigation and charge to court one suspect Jimoh Abdulfatai and four of im friends on top allegations say dem mercilessly flog one young lady for inside video wey go viral for social media recently.

Di video show as some guys hold one girl down tight begin flog and tok to her anyhow on top accuse say she dey cheat on di boyfriend.

Di guys dey curse and question her on wia she take get money to buy fone.

Di alleged boyfriend Fatai tell im friends to hold her tight come begin spank her for her bom-bom wit cane.

She begin cry hard dey beg make dem no injure her.

“Your life wan spoil, wia you get money to buy fone, you wan dey unfortunate. Give her ten strokes, hold her bombom.” Dem tok.

Di court remand di suspects for prison pending hearing and actual trial of di mata wey go begin on 1 July, 2022.

'E ask me out but I say no'

Meanwhile di victim don give her own account of di tori wey go viral say she bin dey date di boy and she cheat on am.

She tok say dem no dey 'serious'. Although Fatai wey she meet for January 2022 bin dey ask her out for relationship but she tell am say she don already get boyfriend.

"I go my friend house as e say im wan see me, I know no say im and im friends get oda plans. Dem accuse me of doing shakara for Fatai and dey engage for hookups also dey cheat. I tell dem say I no dey do am before dem

begin beat me and use my fone to video di beating”

Di lady say na pipo wey see di video online go report to di police.

She add say she dey very sad wit di incident wey happun and her greatest concern na if she no go dey rusticated from school sake of di mata as she be student for one of di universities.

Di lady wey add say she dey hurt and dey feel pain for her body but don begin receive treatment say wetin she want na justice.

How di mata don waka

Kwara State Police Command wey torchlight di mata say dem bin arrest di five suspects and dem confess to di crime.

According to di Police Public Relations officer for Kwara Command, Ajayi Okasanmi for inside statement wey e give BBC Pidgin, e say di mata happun for Shao, Moro Local goment area of Kwara State.

E explain say di suspect Jimoh Abdulfatai plus four of im friends, Olamide Babatunde, Afeez Ayomide, Agboola Abdulsamad and Yakubu Mustapha hold di girl hands begin beat her on top accuse of infidelity.

Oga Okasanmi say di suspects confess to di crime and give reason why dem do wetin dem do.