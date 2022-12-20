Okupe step aside as Peter Obi campaign DG afta court sentence am for money laundering

Wia dis foto come from, Doyin Okupe

one hour wey don pass

Di Labour Party presidential campaign DG, Doyin Okupe don step aside afta corruption allegation wey land am prison sentence.

Dis dey come afta one Federal High Court for Abuja on Monday sama di Director-General of di Peter Obi Presidential Campaign years in prison for money laundering.

E chop di two years imprisonment on count 34 wit option of a fine of N500,000.

For letter wey im adress to di Peter Obi via im social media page, Oga Okupe plead wit di Labour Party to appoint new Campaign DG wey fit continue di assignment without distraction.

Im add am say dis go allow am get time to seek justce and clear im name from di corruption charges wey di Economic and Financial Crimes commission sama am.

Why court sentence Okupe to two years for prison

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bin arraign Oga Okupe for 2019 on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of N702 million - wey contravene sections 16(1)&(2) of di Money Laundering Act and accepting cash in excess of di threshold wey dey allowed under di Act without going through one financial institution.

Di Act provide say no individual or organization shall receive any sum wey dey above N5 million and N10 million respectively without passing through a financial institution alias bank - di judge come hold say “no evidence dey say di money pass through a financial institution”.

Justice Ojukwu say, di NSA no be financial institution, and say even if na di president wey authorize di funds, e no go fit say di money gatz be paid in cash in violation of money laundering.

Di court come hold say di first defendant wey be Oga Okupe dey guilty in counts 34, 35, 36 59.

Justice Ojukwu however find all di defendants for di case not guilty in counts 1 to 33 on di grounds say di prosecution bin fail to establish di charge of money laundering and criminal breach of trust and corruption against di NSA.

For counts 34 to 59 wey dem convict Oga Okupe for, e bin chop accuse say im receive various sums ranging from N10 million on different occasions from 2012 to 2015 wen e be SSA to President Goodluck Jonathan.

Oga Okupe bin tok say e bin spend di money on running di office, payment of staff, and image laundering of di former president and imadministration.

Wetin Peter Obi tok?

Di presidential candidate of di Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi don tok say di conviction of im campaign Director General, Dr. Doyin Okupe no fit break im willingness to be Nigeria president come 2023.

Obi tok on Monday during one interactive session wit journalists for Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, say di conviction of Okupe ontop alleged money laundering no worry am.

“I still dey study wetin dey come out of tdi courts and everything. I believe in di rule of law. E no go demoralise me.

“Dis election, if dem like, make dem tok anything about pipo wey dey around me. I go get there.” E tok.

On di impression say im no get political structure to win di presidential election, e tok say im dey determine to dismantle di existing political structure for di kontri, wey dey encourage corruption and spread poverty among Nigerians.

“Di structure dem get today na di structure wey we wan destroy, e add am.

Wetin to know about Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe na Nigerian Medical doctor and politician.

Na 22nd March, 1952 dem born am.

Im be di co-founder of Royal Cross Medical Centre and na former National Publicity Secretary of National Republican Convention (NRC).

Im bin don chop detention before under Former Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha for October 1996.

Im also be former govnorship aspirant of di People Democratic Party (PDP) for Ogun State, Southwest, Nigeria for 2002.

Doyin Okupe na former Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Im be di Director General, Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation and e join di party sake of di 2023 general elections.

Im be di ‘stand-in vice presidential candidate of Labour party before dem announce Datti as di main Vice presidential candidate.