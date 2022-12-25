Osinachi, Sammie Okposo, DJ Sumbody and odas wey dia deaths shake 2022

Di year 2022 na year wey many pipo no go forget in a hurry sake of many tins wey happun to dem and pipo wey dem sabi.

One of di tins na deaths of some pipo wey make headlines across Nigeria and Africa and throw pipo into mourning.

See a list of some of dis notable deaths and wen dem happun for di year 2022.

Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji

Di Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Saliu Adetunji Ajeoguguniso 1, na di first notable Nigerian death for 2022.

Oba Adetunji wey be di 41st Olubandan of Ibadan die for one private hospital for Ibadan, Oyo State, for 2 January at di age of 93.

Dem born di late monarch for 26 August, 1928, for Adetunji, Popoyemoja area of Ibadan.

Ernest Sonekan

Former President and Head of di National Interim Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, die for 11 January at di age of 85.

Na Shonekan succeed former military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and im only govern Nigeria for three months from 26 August to 17 November, 1993.

Shonekan die for im house wey dey Lekki area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Bamise Ayanwola

Bamise Ayanwola na 22-year-old fashion designer wey dem find her deadi bodi for Carter Bridge afta she enta BRT bus from Chevron Bus Stop for Lekki heading to Oshodi.

She bin go missing on 26 February and dem find her deadi bodi on 7 March.

Tori be say dem rape Bamise before dem kill am.

One BRT driver named Andrew Nice Ominikoron dey currently face trial sake of accuse say na im dey behind di death of di young fashion designer.

Her death shake Nigeria and spark calls for justice.

Osinachi Nwachukwu

Nigerian gospel artiste Osinachi Nwachukwu die for 8 April, 2022, at di age of 43.

Di ogbonge musician wit golden voice death send shock round di kontri.

Controversy surround her death afta her family accuse her husband say na she kill am sake of domestic violence wey she allegedly suffer for im hand.

Osinachi husband Peter Nwachukwu chop arrest sake of dis accusation and di mata still dey court.

Alaafin of Oyo

First-class traditional ruler, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, die for 22 April at di age of 83.

Di king die for di Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital for Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti afta reigning for 52 years.

Gbenga Richards

Gbenga Richards die on 12 May afta im battle unknown ailment.

Richards na ogbonge actor wey many pipo sabi for di action wey im dey put for im role for movies.

For di 1990s and early 2000s, Richards na regular for home videos as im act for many movies during dose eras.

Di actor feature for ogbonge movies like Sango, Mirror in the Sun, Betrayal by Love, Fighting Machine, amongst odas.

Ada Ameh

Nigerian actress Ada Ameh die for 17 July and throw family, friends and fans into mourning.

Di actress die two years afta she lose her only pikin Aladi Godgift Ameh for October 2020.

Ada wey bin start her movie career wit blockbuster movie Domitilla na 48 years wen she die.

Di Benue State indigene feature for many ogbonge movies including Oloture, 30 days in Atlanta, amongst odas.

Before her death, she be di lead role for one Nigeria sitcom on DSTV, "The Johnson."

Biyi Bandele

Biyi Bandele wey be novelist, playwright and director die for 17 August at di age of 54.

Bandele na di director of Half of a Yellow Sun and co-director of Blood Sisters.

Di last feem wey Bandele direct na di adaptation of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka play, Death and the King's Horseman.

Queen Elizabeth

Di longest-serving monarch for di United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, die for 8 September, for Balmoral Castle.

Queen Elizabeth die peacefully for her Scottish estate wia she bin don spend most of di summer.

Di Queen climb di throne for 1952 and witness plenti social change.

Her son King Charles III say di death of im beloved mother na one "moment of great sadness" for am and im family and tok say her loss go dey "deeply felt" around di world.

Rico Swavey

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey die at di age of 29 for 13 October afta im dey involved for road accident for Lagos.

Swavey battle for im life for hospital wey dem rush am go before e give up.

Wen di news of im accident reach social media, Nigerians bin mobilise prayers for di celebrity wey pipo describe as a sweet soul, but unfortunately im lose di battle.

Ifeanyi Adeleke

Di death of I﻿feanyi Adeleke wey be di son of ogbonge musician David Adeleke aka Davido and Chioma Rowland wey be celebrity chef throw Nigerians into mourning.

D﻿i three-year-old pikin drown on 31 October for inside pool wey dey Davido house for Banana Island, Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

Ifeanyi death shock di whole nation and many pipo join di Adeleke family to mourn di boy.

Sammie Okposo

Di gospel music industry for Nigeria lose one of dia ogbonge artistes Sammie Okposo on 25 November and di news of im death shock di nation.

According to di artiste management for United Kingdom, na for Nigeria di popular Samie Okposo die at di age of 51.

Sammie Okposo na household name and one of im popular songs wey pipo no fit forget na Welu Welu wey im release for di year 2000.

DJ Sumbody

South Africa and oda African nations bin receive di news of music producer and Amapiano pioneer Oupa John Sefoka aka DJ Sumbody in shock.

Dem soot and kill di DJ and artiste for Johannesburg, South Africa, on 20 November.

DJ Sumbody enta limelight afta e drop hit songs like Ayepyep and Monate Mpolaye.

Na im be di brain behind di hit single Suk’emabhozeni wey make waves for di South African music industry.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, wey pipo sabi as di dancing DJ and sidekick on di Ellen Show, take im own life at di age of 40 on 13 December.

Boss na important part of US talk show Ellen DeGeneres from 2014 until di show end earlier dis year.