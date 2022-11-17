'Take Rivers, give us presidency', how Peter Obi negotiate wit Wike

Di presidential candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi give assurance to di govnor of Rivers state, south of di kontri say im go tok to im supporters on how to vote during elections for di state.

Peter Obi and im running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed bin go Port Harcourt, di Rivers state capital to commission di number nine flyover wey di Govnor Nyesome Wike goment build on Thursday.

Obi during di commissioning of di new flyover project tell oga Wike say im don hear wetin e tok unto make e warn im supporters make dem dey careful about di state.

Dis na dis second time wey Obi dey go Rivers state to commission project.

“I don hear wetin you tok, make I advise Labour pipo to dey careful about di state. And I go tok to dem.”

Afta im promise to tok to dem di Labour party presidential candidate say di mata na about negotiation.

Peter Obi say if im party leave di govnorship election for Nyesom Wike, di Rivers state govnor go support Labour party for di presidential election go leave centre for dem.

“Oga say, if we give dis side, we go also give dat side, if we leave state for am, im go leave centre for us,” im tell Wike.

I no go leave PDP for armed robbers

For im address, Wike welcome Obi to im state and promise am say anytime im wan come do campaign for Rivers state make e let am know and im go provide am wit di “necessary logistics and arrangement.”

For im speech, di Rivers state govnor say im sabi di humiliation wey Obi suffer wey make am port from di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) go Labour Party.

“I know di humiliation wey you suffer.

"Nobody go hear wetin you pass through still say for di party. But me I no go leave. I go stay and fight,” Wike tok.

Although Wike and im supporters be like dem no dey campaign for Atiku, e neva clear weda or not dem dey support Obi of di Labour Party abi Bola Ahmed Tinubu of di ruling All Progressive Congress for dia presidential ambition.

Wike and im team team pull out of Atiku campaign

Wia dis foto come from, RVSG Wetin we call dis foto, Wike and im team dey insist say Iyorchia Ayu must resign for an acting chairman from di south

Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike and im team don pull out of di Peoples Democratic Party PDP Presidential campaign council.

Dis na becos dem dey insist say di current chairman of di party, Iyorchia Ayu must resign and give way for an acting chairman from southern Nigeria wey go lead di party to victory for di 2023 general elections.

As dem rise from one meeting for Port Harcourt, di Rivers State capital for Spetember, members of di team vow not to take part for Atiku campaign activities if di National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu no resign.

Di team members include Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, former Governors of Cross River and Ekiti states Donald Duke and Ayo Fayose among many odas.