“We don do am” - Friends wey drive 10,000km from Accra to London tok wetin dem see for road

Wia dis foto come from, Wanderlust Ghana/Facebook

Author, Komla Adom

Role, Senior Journalist, BBC Pidgin

Reporting from Ghana

one hour wey don pass

“Accra to London in sixteen days. We don do am. We don do am”.

Na so di friends wey embark on di adventurous road trip tok as dem reach dia destination.

Dem dey wave Ghana flags, some dey chant victory songs wey odas just dey soak in di cheers from di crowd wey meet dem Sunday, 6 August.

One of di leaders Kwabena Ayirebi tok say “di experience be fantastic”.

Twelve friends start di road trip from Accra to London say dem go take raise awareness of digital poverty for di kontri.

Dem also wan raise funds take connect communities for Ghana plus digital libraries.

Di target be US$100,000.

'Wetin we see'

Wia dis foto come from, Wanderlust Ghana/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Di explorers drive for road for days

Dem tok say crossing som of di borders don hard.

Kwabena Peprah say “di experience for di Mauritanian border stress dem pass”.

Immigration pipo for Rosso delay dia time wey dem detain dem on top.

Kwabena tok say “dem pay moni for all di processes for dis border”.

Dem call di Ghanaian consul for Nouakchott before di police “allow make dem go afta dem waste dia time pass seven hours.”

Kwabena Peprah tok say “dis be di worst experience dem go thru for di trip”.

Im also tok say driving for di sahara desert don hard.

One oda member Kwabena Ayirebi summarize am say “di border experiences show say we get plenti work do make we improve travel across di continent”.

Im also tok say som Ghana officials for Mali, honorary consul for Mauritania, di embassy for Morocco den Geneva help dem well well for di trip.

No be all di places wey dem get good accommodation den food.

Las las nine pipo arrive for London, Sunday afta three odas return go Ghana for businesses den oda matas.

Support for di drive for digitalization

Wia dis foto come from, Wonderlust Ghana/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Na Wanderlust Ghana organize

Wanderlust Ghana organize di trip say dem go take raise moni for digital charities for Ghana den Kenya.

One be di EduSpots initiative wey open fifty community-run digital libraries den education centers for rural communities for di kontri.

Di project dey run programmes for early years education, Stem, creative junior high school literacy den girls empowerment.

Di friends for dis road trip dey use funds dem go raise take fit di libraries plus digital tools.

Di platform don raise almost $12,000 out of di $100,000 target by August 6.

One of di explorers, Kwadwo Saka tok say “di primary goal be for di digital charity EduSpots but dem get bigger dream”.

He tok say dia future project afta di #drivetoLondon be say dem go create digital catalyst fund of $1m seed money take spread digitalization go many schools for Ghana”.

Wia dis foto come from, Wanderlust Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Wanderlust Ghana

Wetin go happun for di cars dem drive go?

Di group say dem go ship di cars – two Toyota land cruisers (V8), one Mercedes Benz G -Wagon, di Ford F150 Raptor, den Lexus RX 350, back to Ghana make pipo come see den feel dem.

Afta, dem go auction di cars take di moni support di project.

But di cars no be di only memorabilia from di 10,000km road trip.

Dem also get one black flipflop like dat wey pipo don dey tok say dem wan buy am.

Ghanaians dey call am ‘chalewote’.

Na im one artist im name be Selorm Betepe tok say he go “donate handsomely towards di charity den collect di chalewote”.

Wetin pipo dey talk?

Wia dis foto come from, Wanderlust Ghana/Facebook

Ghanaians for London don dey celebrate di historic feat.

Back home, #AccratoLondon dey pipo dia lips. Rapper Amerado Burner tok say “dis be story of resilience”.

Director general of di Ghana education service Dr Eric Nkansah write for socia media say he be “impressed by di history-making expedition wey go support digital learning for 10,000 students”.