Di Indian actress wey her death cause kata-kata

7 January 2023, 12:13 WAT

Tori of how one television actress allegedly commit suicide don dey fly upandan and dey cause kasala for India sake of how she take die plus how authorities arrest her boyfriend say e get hand for her death.

Dem find di deadi body Tunisha Sharma inside for set wia she act drama Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on December 24, 2022.

One day after her death, police arrest her co actor wey also be her boyfriend Sheezan Khan. Dis na after mother of di girl accuse DI boyfriend say im be cause why di actress commit suicide.

Senior police official Chandrakant Jadhav tell tori pipo say Sharma take her own life, say dem dey investigate wetin be di cause.

Death of di 20 years old actress shock di Indian entertainment industry as she be one of dia rising stars and she get plenti followers for social media.

Some hours before her death she bin post picture of herself wit caption “dose wey passion dey drive, no dey stop”.

Di post get more dan 800,000 likes and thousands of comments, as fans dey express dia shock over her sudden death and dey wonder how person wey dey like she dey positive go end her life just like dat.

Plenti tori pipo dey carri di tori and discuss her matter, her life and how police dey handle di case.

Tori pipo dey interview her friends and family to get more tori.

Who be Tunisha Sharma?

Dem born di actress for India northern city of Chandigarh. From childhood she don dey dream to be actress from a young age.

She never reach 13 years wen she begin act for TV shows and gradually she make am to di di big screens.

She bin dey act small roles for Bollywood films wey dey feature actors like Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan.

Her latest role na dat of royal Princess for di show Ali Baba and di forty thieves. Na her success bring her fame.

But despite say she don dey ontop, she dey struggle to cope wit life. For one interview, she tok say she dey battle depression, anxiety and dey struggle wit work stress and social media palava.

After her family blame her boyfriend Khan for death, police arrest am, dem arrest am on December 25 and im still dey in custody.

Di media coverage of wetin happun to di actress don also extend to her boyfriend life and im stay in custody.

Di Media War

According to reports, Sharma and Khan bin dey date for few months, but police say dem bin break up 15 days before her death.

Dem tok say di separation put di actress into ‘extreme stress’ and e fit be wetin drive her over di edge.

Police don question plenti pipo over her death and don scan plenti pages of di WhatsApp chats of Sharma and Khan.

Dem dey also accuse Khan say e no dey cooperate wit dem for DI investigation, but im lawyers don deny di allegation.

Na on Saturday dem go hear I’m bail application. Im lawyers say im dey innocent.

Families of di two dey share information about dia relationship to di media. Dem dey also trade accusations against each oda.

Sharma mama Vanita dey allege say Khan cheat on her daughter and accuse am say e hit her on di movie set.

She also say she dey suspect say na murder dem murder her daughter and accuse Khan say e no call ambulance immediately after e find her deadi body.

On Monday, Khan sister and im mama call press conference wia dem reject all di allegations against Khan. Some of di allegations be say im take drugs, say im get affair wit Sharma and assault am.

Dem also accuse Sharma mama say she no get good relationship wit her pikin, and add say she dey control her daughter life and her finances.

Sharma family don deny all di allegation, and tok say dem go respond in detail soon.

Khan sisters insist say di depression wey Sharma suffer na cause of her childhood trauma, say e no get anytin to do wit di break up unto say di break up dey mutual and e happun on a good note.

For Sharma account, she share close relationship wit Khan and him family.

A month before she die, she bin post photo of she and Khan for Instagram wia she call am ‘di most beautiful in my life’.

And for December, she share photo of she and one of Khan sisters, she write ‘my favorite person’.

Di unrelenting focus on di tragedy also dey partly due to di fact say Sharma be Hindu while Khan be Muslim.

Although Oga Jadhav, di police official, bin tell ANI news agency say "no religious angle don come to light" during di investigate, Hindu right-wingers don insinuate say religion fit play part in di death.

Members of Hindu nationalist groups, wey include India governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dey allege say di case fit get "love jihad angle" - one term wey radical Hindu groups use to promote baseless accusation say Muslim men dey convert Hindu women by marriage.

BJP leader Girish Mahajan, wey be minister for di western state of Maharashtra, bin tell ANI say such cases dey "increase" and di state goment dey consider "strict law against am".

Sharma family too allege say she bin don dey start wearing di hijab and bin "change her lifestyle" after she start to dey date Khan.

One photograph of di actress wearing di hijab begin dey circulate on social media soon after her death, sparking outrage among hardline Hindus.