When Man City fit win di Premier League title?

Manchester City dey one win away from a third successive Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola side win 3-0 for Everton on Sunday afternoon to go four points clear before Arsenal chop 3-0 beating to Brighton.

So wen Manchester City fit win the league?

Well, dem fit win di title without playing sef.

Arsenal go play Nottingham Forest on Saturday (17:30 BST) and Gunners defeat see City become champions for di fifth time in six seasons.

Regardless of dat result City go win di league - dia seventh Premier League success - with victory ova Chelsea on Sunday (16:00 BST).

Guardiola bin speak afta dia win, and before Arsenal defeat, e tell Sky Sports say: "We don do our duty by beating dem for Etihad. Dis na ogbonge season for both teams. E good as we win in between di Real Madrid games."

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard say im feel like " hope no dey again " and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta add say: "Mathematically, e still dey possible, but today e dey impossible to think about am".

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis for Nielsen Gracenote, say: "Arsenal 3-0 defeat by Brighton don end di Premier League title race. Di chance of say City no go get di two points dem need now to win di competition dey estimated to be 0.6% by the latest simulations using our Euro Club Index.

"Wit di Premier League title almost guaranteed, Manchester City chance of winning di Treble don increase to 39% according to our latest simulations."

Premier League title dey our hands now - Guardiola 27th April 2023

Guardiola side also get a superior goal difference - 61 to Arsenal 41 - and dem don win 16 of dia past 18 games in all competitions, scoring 56 goals and conceding only nine.

Only one team don get 69 points with 10 games remaining - as Arsenal did - and fail to win di title. Dat na Liverpool in 2018-19, wen dem finish on 97 points, one behind City.

City dey chase a historic Treble, wit one FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United to come and also Champions League semi-final wit Real Madrid to play.

Only one team don win di Treble before for English football, Manchester United for 1998-99.

Arsenal premier league fixtures

Nottingham Forest (A) - May 20

Wolves (H)- mAY 28

Man City fixtures

Chelsea (H) - May 20

Brigthon (A)- May 24