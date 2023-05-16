US visa ban list of Nigerians na fake – Fact check

America tok say one list wey dey fly up and down wey allegedly contain di names of pipo wey dem sama wit visa for Nigeria na fake.

Dem say dem no release di list of names of pipo dem issue visa ban for di kontri.

Dis na afta one fake list bin spread for social media, wey claim to be di list of pipo US ban sake of “mago-mago” wey dem do during di kontri general elections for February, 2023.

Tori be say na Twitter dem first post di fake list afta US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken bin tweet about di visa restrictions for Nigerian citizens on Monday.

So far dat tweet don get ova 1200 retweets and 450k views since dem post am.

Wen BBC reach out to US embassy for Nigeria, dem say di list no be from dem, and add say individual visa records dey confidential according to US law.

US traditionally no dey release di names of pipo e dey place visa restrictions on or di nature of di restrictions.

Di statement by Oga Blinken, wey dem publish for US Embassy website say, "di decision to impose visa restrictions na reflection of US’ commitment to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and di rule of law."

US goment don vow, before di elections, say e go impose visa restrictions on anybody wey dey involve for election mago-mago for Nigeria.

However, dem tok say dem no fit provide evidence of di individuals wey dey affected by di visa restrictions.

‘Visa ban na for certain individuals no be for Nigeria’

“United States dey committed to support and advance democracy for Nigeria and around di world.’’

Na wetin di Secretary of State also tok inside di statement wen e announce say di US don take steps to impose visa restrictions on Nigerians wey engage for any magomago during di recently concluded elections.

E clarify say di visa ban dey specific to certain individuals and no dey directed to Nigerian pipo or goment of Nigeria as a whole.

Di statement also explain di electoral offense di pipo break.

“These individuals bin dey involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, manipulation of vote results, and oda activity wey undermine Nigeria democratic process,” Oga Blinken add.

Afta di general elections, di United States of America bin condemn reports of electoral violence, voter intimidation, voter suppression plus oda illegalities wey occur during di elections wey hold for Nigeria.

For inside one statement, di US say dem say dem ready to issue visa ban on anybody dem discover say get hand for di electoral violence wey happun during di election.

Dem bin call on Nigerian authorities to hold accountable and bring to justice any individual wey dem see say order or carry out efforts to intimidate and suppress voting during di election period.

Di recent election wey hold for February 25 and March 18 bin get issues of irregularities and violence for different parts of di kontri.

Bola Tinubu emerge from di election as di kontri president-elect.

And im go take im oath of office on May 29 for Abuja.