First batch of Nigerians wey run from Sudan crisis land Abuja



Di first batch of Nigerian students wey bin dey stranded for Sudan sake of di crisis dia don come back.

Dem land di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Dem land ontop di military jet C13 around 11:40 pm.

Na ova 300 Nigerians arrive on both di military jet and commercial airline AirPeace wey bin offer to go for di evacuation exercise.

Nigerians inside AirPeace wey carri dem come back





Di military jet wey bring dem back