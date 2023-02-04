How Ghana Presidency spend millions of dollars on fuel, internet despite economic crisis

Some lawmakers dey call out govment of Ghana for allegedly wasting taxpayers money despite de ongoing economic crisis facing de country.

According to Minority lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expenditure documents from de Presidency between January and September 2022 wey dem submit to Parliament show say govment spent over Ghc51 million.

Dis be over $ 4 million in dollar value on fuel, another Gh20 million which be $1.6 million in dollar value today on internet services den telecommunication.

He dey accuse govment of failing to manage resources wisely, despite say de country dey need $3 billion loan facility from IMF to stay afloat.

Dis list below dey show de things govment spend on den how much.

De nine items Ghana Presidency spend on

1. Ghc59 million on operational enhancement

Based on de report, Ghana Presidency operational enhancement expenditure cost de Ghanaian taxpayer GHS59.4million (59,486,108.91).

2. Fuel bills cost Ghc51 million

De fuel bills wey Ghana Presidency pay within 9-month period under review, that be January to September 2022 cost Ghc51 million.

According to Member of Parliament, Okudzeto Ablakwa, dis be evidence say govment fail in dia promise to cut down on fuel expenditure by 50%.

3. Prez Regional tours cost Ghc16 million

Another item on de list of expenditure be President Akufo-Addo en regional tours last year wey cost de country Ghc16.9 million cedis.

4. Ghc 15 million on car tyres den batteries

Also, de Presidency spend huge sums on car tyres and batteries and for official vehicles with de sum of Ghc15 million.

5. Ghc4.8 million on cabinet retreat

According to de document, Cabinet Retreat cost de taxpayer around Ghc4.8 million.

6. Ghc 6.5 million on new vehicles

Also, Presidency spend some Ghc 6.5 million on new vehicles.

Last year, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s announce ban on imported official vehicles around March but de purchasing still happen under de presidency.

7. Ghc 6.6 million on networking den ICT

Again, de cost of Networking and ICT Equipment payment for de Presidency cost Ghanaian taxpayer some Ghc6.6 million.

8. Ghc 7 million on furniture

Office of de President also spend Ghc7.07 million on Office Equipment/Furniture and Fittings.

9. Ghc20 million on Telecommunication and ICT

Telecommunications and Internet Services from January to September alone cost de Ghanaian taxpayer Ghc20 million.

Economic crisis for Ghana and wait for $3 billion IMF loan

Ghana dey expect $3 billion loan facility from IMF to resolve de ongoing economic problems de country dey face.

Critics of de govment say, in de wake of de challenges de presidency no display prudent use of resources which be necessary if de economy of Ghana go bounce back.

In December 2022, IMF staff and Ghanaian authorities reach staff-level agreement on economic policies and reforms of $3 billion for three-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

According to de IMF, dia support to Ghana dey target restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while protecting de vulnerable, preserving financial stability den laying de foundation for strong recovery.

Stéphane Roudet, Mission Chief for Ghana talk say de monies for de bailout go hit Ghana as soon as dem get Executive level agreement.

Ghana govment go IMF for bailout in July 2022 after living costs continue to dey rise in de country.