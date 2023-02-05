Tottenham 1-0 Man City live updates

5 February 2023, 17:10 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte fit miss Sunday game sake of surgery to remove im gallbladder, im assistant Cristian Stellini got fit replace am.

Also dia new signing Pedro Porro still dey wait to make im debut, while Richarlison dey fit aft aim recover from im hamstring issue.

Lucas Moura too don resume training but im no dey match fit.

Manchester City defender John Stones go miss di next "few weeks or a month" wit a hamstring injury, na so manager Pep Guardiola tok.

Guardiola add say midfielder Phil Foden fit return from a foot problem on Sunday.

First Half

30mins: Julian Alvarez dey too aggressive for im attempt to get di ball from im opponent. Ref blow for foul.

28mins: Tottenham take a short corner instead of sending the ball into the penalty area.

26mins: Yellow card for Cristian Gabriel Romero afta a bad challenge.

24mins: Andy Madley get clear sight and see foul from Dejan Kulusevski.

23 mins: Bentancur tackle Lewis late im don collect yellow card.

21 mins: Grealish push Kane for back to stop am to run into City half and referee give free-kick for dat.

19 mins: Silva charges forward from di middle of Tottenham line, but Lloris catch di ball.

17 mins: Dis na Kane (200 goals in 304 apps) im don become just di third player to reach 200 Premier League goals afta Alan Shearer (260 goals in 441 apps) and Wayne Rooney (208 goals in 491 apps).

Tottenham 1-0 Man City

17 mins: Just two touches for Spurs' first inside City area.

Kane goal na im third touch of di whole game.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Man City (Kane, 15)

13 mins: Walker cross go back post for Grealish wey bin dey run comerun, but Emerson divert di ball, come win free-kick join.

10 mins: City don settle into dia game plan but Tottenham dey struggle.

8 mins: Bentancur look to feed Kane for di box, but Kane bin dey offside as im bin no expect di early pass from im team-mate

6mins: BLOCK! Alvarez half-volley for di edge of Tottenham box, but defence block di shot.

5mins: Mahrez collect ball for di right wing and space open up for am to shoot on goal for im left foot. Instead im cross but Dier head am comot.

3mins: Emerson run down di right wing and pass Lewis wit ease. Im dey look for Kane for inside box, but City block im cross.

2minS: Na di visitors start di game for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

1min: KICK OFF

Chris Sutton prediction

I know Joao Cancelo no dey im best dis season but I still feel say im loan move to Bayern Munich na big loss to Manchester City.

Cancelo na key player to City success for di past couple of seasons but something clearly happun wey make Pep Guardiola allow to leave, and dem neva replace am too.

Na big call, especially as City dey play catch-up to Arsenal for di title race, but na normal tin wey we don see from dem under Pep if dem respond wit a win here.

Spurs fit feel say na good time to play dem, and na boost for dem say Son Heung-min score against Preston for FA Cup last weekend.

But dis one way dia boss Antonio Conte fit dey absent sake of surgery, I dey go wit another City victory.

Prediction: 1-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City don lose all four of dia league and cup games for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium without scoring.

City don suffer 27 Premier League defeats against Spurs, dia joint-highest figure against a particular opponent.

Dem don lose 27 times against Chelsea for di competition.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham don lose all five of dia league matches dis season against sides wey currently dey above dem for table.

Spurs dey in danger of losing three consecutive top-flight home games for di first time since September 2008.

Di Londoners fit also equal a club record by going three consecutive home league fixtures without scoring, something wey happun to dem bifor for December 2008.

Tottenham three wins in dia past 15 home league games against reigning champions all came against Manchester City.

Richarlison don dey beaten in all 11 of im Premier League appearances against City.

Harry Kane, don score four times in 13 top-flight matches against City, im dey one short of becoming di third player to net 200 Premier League goals, afta Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

Kane next goal go be im 267th in all competitions for Spurs, e go mean say im don pass Jimmy Greaves as di club record scorer (Tottenham no include two goals wey Greaves score against Ipswich for 1962 Charity Shield).

Manchester City

Manchester City dey look to win three consecutive league matches for di first time dis season.

Dem don drop point for only five Premier League away games last season but dem don do so four times already for di current campaign (W5, D2, L2).

Riyad Mahrez dey directly involved for 11 Premier League goals against Tottenham, more than against any oda opponent, e don score seven times and assist four.