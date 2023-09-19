'I accept responsibility for di murder of my boss'

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Service/Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Di domestic staff wey dey face accuse say e kill im boss lady for one town for Kumasi for Ghana don tok say e take responsibility for di incident.

22-year old John Allister togeda wit one accomplice James Anokye dey stand trial for di murder of im boss one Princess Afia Ahenkan.

During court proceedings on Monday, John tok di judge say “I dey take responsibility for di murder.

“I beg make di court be lenient wit me,” e tok for di Asokore Mampong district court.

John Allister also beg say make di court pardon di second accused James Anokye sake of im no take part in di crime.

Dis happun even as di court no formerly take di plea of di accused.

Many pipo for court shock say di accused pesin raise im hand wey e tok di matter.

But di prosecution wia ASP Stephen Ofori don dey lead, tok journalists say “dis na murder case so we go follow due process even though di accused pesin don admit to di crime.”

Im also tok say “prosecution go go all out to investigate di matter den bring all di pipo involved to book.”

Wetin happun

Court documents show say di deceased employ di accused pesin John Allister one day afta im apply for di job of domestic staff through one agency.

Six days afta, e start work wia e allegedly kill di boss lady for im house.

Di documents reveal say John Allister stab im madam for stomach afta she prepare one local meal (fufu) wia dem all chop for house.

Na so police tok say Allister invite di second accused pesin wit one oda pesin Collins to dia house wey dem take di madam im KIA sportage car run away.

Dem also allegedly tif dia boss im phone den oda valuables for di house.

As dem run go Accra, so dem go meet anoda accomplice wia dem sell di car give one Christian Obu who be fifth accomplice police dey pursue.

John Allister use some of di moni from selling di KIA sportage take buy Toyota vitz.

Statement from di service don tok say police do intelligence operation on 14 September afta di issue blow up for public.

During di operation, dem arrest di two pipo wia dem find di body of di deceased for im garage.

Di statement add say dem find di car wit documents for Adenta, wia dem take go Oyibi police station for “further investigations.”

Police say dem dey chase di pesin wey buy di car from di accused pesin.

Di body of di oga madam don dey “di Komfo Anokye teaching hospital morgue for Kumasi for preservation den autopsy.”

Meanwhile, di family of di 35-year-old deceased businesswoman say dey want make di police prosecute di matter to di end.

One of di spokespersons tok journalists say di husband of di deceased who dey live outside di kontri make devastated.

Dem say di only consolation dem go get for dis matter be say make “justice be served.”