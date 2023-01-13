Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, die aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54

20 minutes wey don pass

Lisa Marie Presley, di only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis, don die at di age of 54, her mama tok.

"Na wit heavy heart I must share di devastating news say my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie don leave us," Priscilla Presley tok.

Dem rush Lisa Marie, wey also be singer to hospital earlier on Thursday. US media say she suffer cardiac arrest.

Wen dem see her for her house for Calabasas, California she no dey respond, sources tell US outlet TMZ.

"She be di most passionate, strong and loving woman I don ever know," Priscilla Presley tok for statement.

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal wit dis profound loss."

Her mama no give details about di possible cause of death.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Presley appear for di 2015 premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road - her daughter Riley Keough act for di feem

Citing one source wey dey close to Lisa Marie Presley, TMZ report say dem discover say di star no dey respond inside her bedroom on Thursday morning.

At about di same time her former husband Danny Keough, wey also live for di property, arrive and perform CPR.

Di outlet say she bin suffer a "full arrest" before one pesin administer epinephrine - commonly known as adrenaline - to help her regain pulse.

Paramedics arrive shortly afta, wey carry Presley go hospital.

Tributes start to pour in from across America soon afta dem report di star death.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Lisa Marie marry Michael Jackson in di 1990s

Grammy award winner Diane Warren express her sorrow at di "horrible news". Di singer add say "di entire world dey send love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie children right now".

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson say: "E dey hard to take wen someone so young and full of life die."

In a Twitter post, Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin write: "I get di chance to know Cilla Presley wen I dey on Dancing With di Stars and as a mother, I no fit imagine di pain she dey go through wit di untimely passing of Lisa Marie."

Born in 1968, Lisa Marie go on to follow in her papa footsteps and forge career in music.

Di star release three albums, wit her 2003 debut studio album selling hundreds of thousands of copies and receiving generally positive reviews.

Di star dey very popular for series of high-profile marriages to pop legend Michael Jackson, actor Nicholas Cage and musicians Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di Presley family: Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough in 2010

She get four children, including di actress Riley Keough. Presley son, Benjamin Keough, kill imsef for 2020.

Di last time dem see Presley for public na on Tuesday night for di Golden Globes Awards for Beverly Hills.

He mama escort her – pipo see di two of dem break down in tears as dem watch Austin Butler win di Best Actor prize for im portrayal of her papa.

During an emotional speech, di actor thank di Presley family for dia help during do feem.