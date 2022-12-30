2023: 'No deal wit any body' - Wike

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi/Femi Adeniyi

30 December 2022, 19:11 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Di G-5 govnors wey dey quarrel wit dia party di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) say dem neva reach agreement wit any presidential candidate for di 2023 election.

Leader of di group, oga Nyesom Wike wey be di govnor of Rivers state for South south Nigeria tok during one programme for Port Harcourt on Friday.

E say di G-5 govnors wey im dey lead neva seal any deal.

Di govnor make di clarification afta tori come out say dem don ‘seal deal’ wit di presidential candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC), Oga Bola Tinubu.

Wetin di govnor tok dey contrary to headlines by many local tori for Nigeria say di govnors go London go hold di meeting.

Oga Wike say true-true im travel abroad wit di govnors but “na relax we go relax wit our families”.

“I no be pesin wey go go see pesin come dey hide. Who I go hide from. No need to speculate, wen time reach una go know.

“Make una forget all di rumour una dey hear say Tinubu don settle dis one abi Peter Obi don settle dat one, Obasanjo don do dis and dat.

'2023 election go serious'

Wia dis foto come from, Femi Adeniyi/Bola Tinubu

Oga Wike also say wetin go happun for di 2023 elections go surprise pipo.

E compare di election wey Nigerians dey ready to do wit di popular June 12 1993 election between MKO Abiola and Bashir Tofa.

Di Rivers state govnor say nothing fit change dia mind if dia party no gree wetin dem want.

“No amount of social media blackmail fit make us change our mind," e tok.

E add say “Our demand no fit change. Ayu must go.

“Nigeria go face serious election. Dis election go be like wen Abiola run election. Make pipo wait and see.”

Why Wike dey insist on Ayu resignation

Wia dis foto come from, Rivers state government Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of PDP Leaders wen dem take decision not to support Atiku

Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike bin don explain im position why e dey insist say di Iyorchia Ayu must step down as Chairman of di People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Wike and im team dey insist say Iyorchia Ayu must resign for an acting chairman from di South.

E say di presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, bin tell am in pesin wen im win di primary for May 2022 say Ayu go vacate im position as party chairman.

“Wen we finish our convention on a Saturday to Sunday, di candidate of di party (Atiku) come see me for my house for Abuja on Monday around 10:30am…and e tell me: ‘I want us to work togeda’ and den im say ‘Look, Ayu must go’.

“I say why? Im say becos wen a candidate come from di north, di chairman go come from di south, and wetin I dey tok na, implement wetin you tell me. Wetin be di offence I don commit? E no get anytin to do with Wike; e get to do with integrity.

“I challenge di presidential candidate to deny dis one. If im deny am, I go go further to tok so many things to Nigerians becos enough is enough.”

Di governor say di resignation of Walid Jibril as Board of Trustees chairman no go stop im demand for Ayu’s removal come add say, “dis fight we go fight am to di end."

‘I no go step down from PDP leadership’ – Ayu

Wia dis foto come from, Iyorchia Ayu Wetin we call dis foto, Senator Iyorshi Ayu, PDP national chairman

Meanwhile, di chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party for Nigeria, Iyorchia Ayu, for im interview wit di BBC say wetin im sabi be say, di pipo of di kontri vote for am based on di conditions wey dia party set.

"I suppose spend four years as PDP national chairman, now I neva even reach one year.

"Di issue of Atiku election no apply to di position of party leader. I bin win di election.

"I dey reform di party, di noise no dey bother me," Oga Ayu tok.

E add say even wen dem go conduct di election of PDP national leaders, dem don decide say dem no go consider di party leader for di presidential candidate.

Background of PDP crisis

Wia dis foto come from, PDP/Facebook

Dis na di serious debate between di party and di presidential candidate wey lose for di primary election, dat na di Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike, wey reportedly set di conditions to kontinu to dey di party, and support Atiku Abubakar for di 2023 election.

Among di conditions be say make di party leader Iyorchia Ayu, wey come from Northern Nigeria go step down from im position.

However, for im response to di BBC kwesion, Oga Ayu say im no get nowhere to go.

Di PDP leader add say im know say im dey work and e neva tiff money, so e no understand wetin pipo dey tok about.

E follow deny say di failure to bridge di divide wit Governor Wike fit hinder di party for di 2023 election.

"Wen we bin start di PDP journey, we bin no see dis children. Dem be pikin wey no sabi why we establish dis party.

"We no go allow one person to come destroy our party," Ayu tok.

G-5 govnors

Na five govnors wey remove dem sef from di campaign of oga Atiku Abubakar dey call dem sef G-5.

Na di Rivers state govnor dey lead di group of five govnors.

Dem be Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.