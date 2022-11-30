Court don remand student wey tweet about Aisha Buhari for prison

Wia dis foto come from, Baba Azare Wetin we call dis foto, T﻿ori be say dem pick up Aminu Adamu Mohammed earlier dis month

one hour wey don pass

BBC findings show say Aminu Adamu Mohammed wey bin chop arrest over im tweet about Nigeria First Lady Mrs Aisha Buhari currently dey prison after dem present am for court on Tuesday.

Aminu lawyer CK Agu confam to BBC say dem carry Aminu go court for Abuja wia di student deny di charge wey dem read to am.

Oga Agu tok say na since on di 25 November 2022 e apply for bail for Aminu but dem no give am di chance.

“Even during yesterday session for court I still bring up di issue of bail but i no get response wey dey favourable.”

“Di bail na on di ground say e dey sick and also di fact dat e suppose begin im exams by next week but now court don order police to quickly take di necessary step so dat court go listen to di bail application today (wednesday) or tomorrow (Thursday).”

Aminu uncle Baba Shehu Azare wey dey speak on behalf of di family bin also confam to BBC say dem bin present dia pikin to court on Tuesday.

When dem ask di lawyer wia Aminu dey at di moment e tok say e dey prison.

“At di moment e dey for Suleja Prison and we dey wait for di bail application to go through.”

Di arrest of Aminu don cause tok tok across Nigeria with many social media users expressing dia views on di mata and international groups like Amnesty international also calling for im release.

Meanwhile, di National Association of Nigerian Students NANS don comot to condemn di arrest of Aminu Adamu Mohammed and give 48 hours ultimatum for security pipo to release am.

NANS treasurer and the chairmo in charge of North West, Bashir Sulaiman Limanci tok say dem go organise protest if dem no release Aminu wey suppose start im exams by next week.

Nigeria Police, DSS and camp of the first lady neva tok anything uptil now concerning Aminu situation.

Who be Aminu Adamu Mohammed?

Di student wey don become centre of attention across Nigeria since im disappearance na pesin wey dem born for 1999 for Azare town inside Bauchi state for northeast Nigeria.

Di 23 year old like many within im age bracket love to express imself for social media and dis na something wey some believe land am for trouble.

Im nickname across Azare town na ‘Shalele’ wey mean di ‘favoured one’ and im family na well known pipo for di town.

E attend Harbert intentional primary Sch. Tudun Salmanu Bauchi state and Fariya Foundation Comprehensive Secondary School Fadamar Mada Bauchi.