How 'Dead' woman start to breath again inside coffin on her burial day

Wia dis foto come from, PHILIPPE LISSAC/GODONG

13 June 2023, 09:26 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Mourners for di wake keeping of one elderly woman from Ecuador bin shock wen dem find out say she still dey alive.

Doctors bin declare 76-year-old Bella Montoya dead last week afta she die of suspected stroke.

Five hours afta her wake keeping start on Friday, family members wey bin wan change her clothes before dem bury am find am as she dey struggle to breathe.

Ms Montoya now dey for hospital for inside intensive care and di Ecuador health ministry don arrange committee to investigate wetin happun.

For statement, di ministry say di woman bin enta cardiorespiratory arrest wey be loss of breathing and heart function, and no gree come back afta dem try bring am back.

Di doctor on duty bin confam say she don die.

Her pikin, Gilber Rodolfo Balberán Montoya tell local tori popo say im mama, bin dey "admitted around nine and by noon, doctor tell me she don die".

Dem come carry Ms Montoya put inside coffin for hours before family members bin see am as she dey try to breath.

Video wey pesin post for social media show am dey lie down for open casket and dey breathe heavy as pipo crowd am.

Paramedics come check Ms Montoya before dem carry am for stretcher enta ambulance.

Now, she dey di intensive care for di same hospital wia doctors bin tok say she die.