K-pop star Moonbin don die at age 25 for suspected suicide case

K-pop star Moonbin don die for di age of 25, im record label announce.

Im manager find am unresponsive for im apartment for Seoul on Wednesday night, South Korean media bin quote wetin police tok.

"E be like say e kill im sef but dem dey carry out autopsy to determine di exact cause of death," police tok.

Moonbin "unexpectedly comot our world and become a star for di sky", one tribute from im label Fantiago tok.

Moonbin bin don work as actor and model before e join di popular boy band Astro for 2016 at age 18.

Since 2020, e bin dey perform wit anoda Astro member Sanha inside one collabo. Moonbin & Sanha bin dey for middle of a world tour wit dia last performance for Bangkok on 8 April.

Di label Fantiago tok say all of Astro members dey go back Seoul on Thursday to gada for Moonbin wake.

Di statement from di label also ask pipo to "stop dey spread speculative and malicious reports" so dat Moonbin family go fit pay dia respects in peace.

Moobin sister Moon Sua also na K-pop singer, she dey part of di girl group Billie. Di siblings bin don tok for public interviews on how dem dey depend on each oda.

Moonbin na di latest K-pop star to die in recent years:

Singer and actress Goo Hara: dem find her deadi body for her home for Seoul for 2019. Her close friend, K-pop star Sulli, kill herself afta one long struggle wit online bullying for di same year

For 2018, Minwoo of boy band 100% die for im house, im label tok say e bin suffer from cardiac arrest

Jonghyun, di lead singer of SHINee, one of South Korea biggest boy bands die for 2017.

South Korea get di highest rate of youth suicide of all di developed kontris and while di kontri overall suicide rate dey fall, deaths of those wey dey dia 20s dey rise.

Di goment dey try reduce di number of suicides, wey dey trouble Korea hyper-competitive society.

Moonbin profile

Dem born Moonbin for Cheongju, Chungbuk, South Korea.

Moonbin join di Fantagio trainee program as a child before e eventually join Astro.

Di group bin originally get six performers, but one member comot for February 2023.

Astro fans – wey pipo sabi as "Arohas"- don dey mourn Moonbin death.

Pipo sabi Moonbin as all-round performer, dem see am as di boy band most celebrated dancer.

Fotos on social media show as fans on Wednesday night lay flowers and post-it notes for impromptu street memorials for South Korea. Fans also tie purple and silver balloons - colours wey plenty pass for di singer last performance for Thailand.

Moonbin bin dey on di "Diffusion" tour wit Sanha, e dey promote di duo latest EP record wey dem release for January.

Moonbin bin tell im fans afta di concert say im dey go through a difficult time, Korean broadcaster SBS bin report on Thursday.

"I wan confess one thing, I actually dey feel really bad. Plenty signs dey from pipo wey fit notice since di concert start, so I also dey very sorry to you guys.

"I dey work out and I dey try pick up things wey I leave little by little. I chose dis job so I gatz dey happy so dat I go fit make fans happy as well," e tok for one live broadcast for social media.