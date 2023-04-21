Thiefs steal gold worth more dan $15m for Toronto airport heist

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Toronto Pearson Airport

21 April 2023, 18:20 WAT New Informate 57 minutes wey don pass

Police dey investigate one ogbonge gold robbery wey happun for Toronto Pearson International Airport, one location wey dem dey often dey use to ship gold wey dem mine from di province of Ontario.

Canadian officials say more dan C$20m ($15m, £12m) of gold and valuables na im dem steal on Monday 17 April.

One aircraft container wey carry di goods land for di airport in di evening and dem transport am to one cargo holding facility.

Police believe say na dat place di robbery take place.

Dis robbery fit mark one of di bigger heists for Canadian history, for list wey include di 2011 and 2012 Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist wey dem for tiff 3,000 tonnes of syrup wey dey valued at $18.7m from one storage facility for Quebec.

Peel Regional Police inspector Stephen Duivesteyn say dia team dey investigate "all avenues" and describe Monday incident as a rare sometin wey no dey occur everyday.

During one press conference on Thursday for di airport, oga Duivesteyn say di missing aircraft container na about 5 sq ft (.46 sq m) in size, and "contain oda items of monetary value" in addition to di gold.

Officials refuse to tok which airline ship di cargo, wia di load bin come from, or wia dem dey plan to carry am go.

"Our goal na to solve dis stealing,"oga Duivesteyn tok. "We wan to solve am. I no fit provide exact details."

But travellers no dey in danger, e continue. "We no consider dis as public safety mata."

Di Toronto Sun report earlier on Thursday say police dey feel say na organised crime groups dey involve. Oga Duivesteyn say e dey too early to tell.

"We dey three days in, so our investigators eyes open to all avenues," e tok. "Our mind dey open on dis mata, so we dey look on all angles on how dem tiff dis item."

For one statement, di airport say tiff pipo no gain access to di airport itsef but dem "access di public side of one warehouse wey dey lease to a third party, outside of our primary security line".