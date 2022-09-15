Why I dey dance with women for ‘Gidan Gala’ inside viral video - Tahir Fagge

Wia dis foto come from, Tahir Fagge

15 September 2022, 13:53 WAT New Informate 16 minutes wey don pass

For pipo wey sabi northern Nigeria movie industry Kannywood, di name Tahir Fagge go surely dey familiar as e no only be one of di pioneers of di industry but one of di most respected as well.

In fact, some pipo dey call am di ‘Pete Edochie’ of Kannywood because of im no nonsense style for movies.

So e come as a shock to many pipo across northern Nigeria afta dem see am dey dance with women for Hausa dance club wey dem dey call ‘Gidan Gala’

Many pipo for social media say dem dey surprised while some abuse am and odas pray for am saying maybe something like juju don happun to am.

But for interview with BBC Hausa, di man imself don clear di air saying e forgive pipo wey dey abuse am because dem see am dey dance.

E add say pipo suppose understand im situation before dem go start criticise or abuse pesin for wetin dem no know.

“Pipo wey dey abuse me because dem see me dey dance I forgive dem even in di presence of God I no go like make I get case with dem.”

But wetin dem no understand be say I don dey sick for sometime now, I get heart problem and di owners of dis Gidan Gala (Hausa dance club) come meet me say dem wan invite me to dia opening as a special guest.

Dem carry N150,000 give me wey sweet my belle and afta I reach dia siddon, dem come play one old song and I come decide to show dem how to dance am.” E tok.

“Dis na wetin happun but some pipo no seek explanation before dem decide to dey abuse and criticise."

Tahir say e don go see some of im colleagues over im issue and some of dem give am wetin dem deem fit.

“Singer Rarara give me N20,000, Abubakar Maishadda give me N15,000 while Daddy Hikima dat one na God go bless am for wetin e dey do for me.

I dey also call actress Aisha Humaira for helep wen di need arise.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Tahir Fagge na popular actor for Kannywood

Who be Tahir Fagge?

Tahir Fagge na one of di pioneers of Kannywood and dey act now for over 30 years for di industry.

E don appear for several movies including hits like ‘Soyayyar Facebook’ and ‘Abdulmalik’ and presently dey involve with Ali Nuhu series ‘Alaqa’ wey dem dey shoot for Kano state.

Tahir dey married and get three children, e bin marry anoda wife but later divorce her.

Di Kano state indigene bin work for goment many years ago before e retire to concentrate on im acting career.

“I first start acting in di 1970s wen we form one group wey dey do community work, na from dia, we decide to create acting unit, so na from dia.” Tahir tok for interview.

'Low earning na big problem for Kannywood'

One of di major issues di movie industry dey face na lack of beta earning for di actors wey dey lead. Many dey struggle to cater for dia needs.

Months ago, popular actress Ladin Chima wey dey play mother roles comot to tok how much she dey earn per feem, e cause plenty reactions at di time as shock catch many pipo.

“Since I start to act up till now, I neva collect big money, sometimes N5,000 or less even today I comot go act movie and wetin I get na just N2,000. Na inside dat money I dey feed eight pipo wey dey depend on me for food." She tok.

Di Katsina born actress say she almost go homeless recently because dem tell her to vacate di house wey she dey live and she no get any oda plan.

“I bin work for goment for sometime as a staff of Nasarawa hospital and afta I retire, I leave di quarters for dem so dat tin almost make me homeless.

Di reason na say di money wey I dey make from acting too small for me to save to build my own house, how I wan begin save N2,000 to build house.

Some ogas for Kannywood react to wetin di actress tok and say on dia part, dem dey pay her reasonably well anytime she act for dem.

Ali Nuhu wey be di most popular actor/producer for di industry tell BBC say e dey wrong of Ladin Chima to generalise wen she know say no be all producers dey treat her poorly.

“Wetin she tok dey wrong because no be every producer dey like dat in my own case she act movie for me recently and I pay her N40,000 for her services.

Wetin she yan cause some pipo to dey abuse because she act film for me recently.”

Anoda top producer Falalu Dorayi say wetin Ladin Chima tok surprise am because e don act several movies with her and neva for once pay her less dan N20,000.

“In fact, she act for me less dan 10 days ago and wetin I give her na N30,000 so wetin she tok surprise me.