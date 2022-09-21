'Time to move on'- Atiku reply Wike and im team afta dem pull out of im campaign

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Presidential Candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar don ask influential pipo of di party to join hands and move on wit di task of nation building.

Atiku for one statement tok in response to move by di team of Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike wey withdraw from di Presidential Campaign Council wey di party set up to plan and prosecute di general elections wey go shelle for March 2023.

E say di pipo wey address di press get dia reasons wey want make dem withdraw from di Presidential Campaign Council.

"I no go speculate as to wetin those reasons fit be.

"Personally, I dey surprised wit dis withdrawal sake of say as I bin dey informed by officials of our party, apart from di Rivers State chapter of di PDP, all di remaining states of di federation submit names of pipo wey dem want for di Presidential Campaign Council".

Wetin else Atiku tok?

Di presidential candidate also tok say on top calls for di resignation or removal from office of di PDP national chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, e no fit tok put.

"Di decision for Dr. Iyorchia Ayu to resign from office dey personal to Dr. Ayu and, neither me nor anyone else fit make dat decision for am".

E add say, "as to di calls to remove Dr. Ayu from office, I go tok say, as one committed democrat and firm believer for di rule of law and democratic idea, and our party be one set up, wey dey organized and regulated by law and our constitution, e be my absolute belief say every tin wey we do for our party need to be according with, and match with di law and our constitution". Atiku tok.

Atiku also add say If dem go remove Dr. Ayu from office, e suppose be according to di law wey set out di basis for dat kind removal .

"Di tin wey even dey be say make pipo remember say di body wey get di power by law to start dis removal from office, don already pass vote of confidence on am," Atiku tok.

'T﻿ime to move on'

Di former vice president also tok say di nation dey for pain of one multidimensional gbege wit insecurity, economic gbege, disunity and mutual mistrust and educational dislocations, among odas.

"I get plan to address dis issues and I don, graciously, gbab di ticket to lead our great party for di next year presidential elections, wit di singular mandate to come and lead di efforts to cure dis ills.

Na sake of dis make me reach out to every single member of our great party to join me for di massive undertaking wey dey required to reset di ship of state, and helep rebuild our kontri", e tok.

Atiku further tok say: "Every single pesin wey love dis kontri, as I do, dey needed for di hard tasks wey face us ahead as one nation, and dis include every member of di PDP.

Na for dis light, therefore, I go urge those members of our party wey don state dia resolve to withdraw from di Presidential Campaign Council to rethink, retrace dia steps, and join us for dis efforts.

Sake of dis, e be time, to move on wit di formidable tasks of nation building wey dey ahead of us," Atiku tok.

Wetin bin happun

Wia dis foto come from, RVGH PRESS Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor Wike and im team dey insist say Iyorchia Ayu must resign for anoda acting chairman from di south

Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike and im team on Wednesday morning announce for press conference say dem dey pull out of di Peoples Democratic Party PDP Presidential campaign council.

Dis na becos dem dey insist say di current chairman of di party, Iyorchia Ayu must resign and give way for an acting chairman from southern Nigeria wey go lead di party to victory for di 2023 general elections.

As dem rise from one meeting for Port Harcourt, di Rivers State capital early morning on Wednesday, members of di team vow say dem no go take part for Atiku campaign activities if di National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu no resign.