Dis Iranian rapper fit face death penalty - dis na why

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER/@OFFICIALTOOMAJ Wetin we call dis foto, T﻿oomaj Salehi say all im videos and raps make am target for regime forces

35 minutes wey don pass

O﻿ne oppostion rapper wey back di anti goment protests for Iran don dey charged with "corruption on Earth" and fit face di death sentence.

T﻿oomaj Salehi, 31, also dey accused say im dey spread propaganda, co-operating with hostile goment and causing violence, according to judicial official.

D﻿i official deny di report wey human rights group bin tok say his trial don already start without lawyer of im choice.

O﻿ga Salehi bin dey arrested last month afta im post videos of imself online as im bin dey protest.

E﻿ also comot clips of raps to support di unrest, wey di dealth of Mahsa Amini death for custody 10 weeks ago bin cause.

I﻿ran authorities don knack di protests violently, wey dem call "riots" wey foreign enemies cause.

A﻿t least 451 protesters don dey killed and 18,170 odas dey arrested according to di Human Rights Activists' News Agency (HRANA). Dem also report di deaths of 60 security personnel.

F﻿or interview with CBC News feem before dem arrest am on 30 October, oga Salehi say posting videos wey go against di establishment dey "hard because you dey make yourself target for di regime forces".

E﻿ also say Iranians dey "deal with mafia wey dey ready to kill di entire nation... so dem go fit keep dia power, money and weapons".

F﻿or di beginning of November, Iran state media show video wey show oga Salehi as dem hold am for di central province of Isfahan.

F﻿or di footage, one man wey say im be Salehi bin dey blindfolded and sitting for ground as im say with shakey voice say e "make mistake" wen e tell security forces make dem run away for one of im protest videos.

O﻿n Sunday, di head of di judiciary for Isfahan confam say oga Salehi dey charged of "corruption on earth, di publications of lies for larger scale wey cause major damages".

O﻿ga Saleh cousin, Azadeh Babadi wey dey London tell CBC say e fear den go fake evidence so dat e go dey convicted.

O﻿da music stars and plenti oda Iranians don tok di same tins for Twitter wey make di Persian hastag of im name to trend.

D﻿i judiciary don announce say six pipo wey dem no name and dey arrested for di protests dey sentenced to death.

D﻿em convict dem for charges like "enmity against God" or "corruption on Earth".

A﻿t least 15 odas with oga Salehi dey charged with capital offences including di Kurdish rapper Saman Yasin, according to Amnesty International.

F﻿or separate development on Sunday, Iran media tok say dem don release some high profile figures wey dem arrest because of di protests dey released on bail.

SDem include actress Hengameh Ghaziani, activist and blogger Hossein Ronaghi, former international footballer Voria Ghafouri and reformist former MP Parvaneh Salahshouri.

M﻿s Ghaziani chop arrest earlier dis month afta she post video wey she bin no dey wia hijab.

B﻿ut dem no mention anoda actress Katayoun Riahi wey dem also arrest at di same time say she make dat kain video.

D﻿i niece of Ira Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tell pipo outside Iran make dem pressure dia goments to comot hand from Tehran.

Farideh Moradkhani, wey be popular activist tok for di video "o free pipo, be with is and tell una goments to stop to dey support dis murderous and child-killing regime".

N﻿a her France based brother share di video afta tori comot say she dey detained for Tehran last week for charges wey dem no tok.