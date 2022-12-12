NCC release shortcode you fit use stop unwanted messages from network providers

Wia dis foto come from, Anthony Njoro

10 minutes wey don pass

Di Nigerian Communications Commission don tell kontri pipo to begin use dia shortcode if dem wan stop to receive messages wey dem no want from network providers.

Di commission say di short go also stop pipo wey use am from receiving messages from Value Added Services (VAS) providers.

Na di zonal controller of NCC for Enugu state, Southest Nigeria Ogbonnaya Ugama tok dis one.

Di code na 2442 – and NCC say e get how network subscribers fit take use am.

‘Do not disturb code’

Oga Ugama give Nigerians di advice on how to use di shortcode wen e dey tok to di News Agency of Nigeria for Enugu.

E describe di shortcode as a “do not disturb code wey di aim na to protect di rights of customers.

Ugama say e no make sense say pipo go just begin receive unwanted messages and marketing calls wey providers dey send.

“Di NCC provide di shortcode as a protection of di right of di consumers to choose freely di kain service wey dem want,” e tok.

How to use di shortcode

Di NCC say to stop unsolicited messages di pesin go need to;

Type ‘STOP’ for text message den send am to 2442.

If e no work, di pesin go need to type ‘HELP’ as text message to 2442.