Police arrest Burna Boy security escorts wey allegedly shoot man for Lagos club plus everything we know

Wia dis foto come from, Theflowolf/Twitter

12 June 2022, 16:44 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Nigeria Police say dem don arrest di officers wey allegedly dey involved in one shooting for Lagos club on Wednesday.

Tori comot on Saturday say some police officers wey dey attached to one popular Nigerian musician Burna Boy allegedly shoot one man for a club for Victoria Island of di state.

Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi say di Inspector General of Police don order di commissioner of police for Lagos to investigate di mata.

How di mata take happun

For one Twitter post, one man wit handle @Theflowolf on Wednesday explain say di wahala start after one misunderstanding between im friends wey e carry go enjoy for club and "Burna Boy pipo".

E tok say im friend sustain gun wound for leg and and another for im head.

E explain further say dem later rush im friends to di Naval Medic Centre wia two soldiers donate blood to dem.

"Di doctor say di iPhone for im pocket wey di bullet enta na im make di shooting less fatal, di iPhone save im life" e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Theflowolf/Twitter

We go question Burna Boy - Police

For one Twitter post, police tok tok pesin say "We don begin investigate di mata. We don identify and arrest di policemen. Dem don chop detainment almost immediately after di incident.

"Di IGP don order di CP of Lagos, CP Abiodun Alabi to conclude im investigation and forward report for necessary action".

Adejobi say dem neva see "di artist" (Burna Boy), be dem go question an wen dem get am.

"As usual we assure una of thorough investigation and decent judgment. We neva see di artist, but we go question am whenever we see am. Justice go dey serve for dis mata. We assure you."

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot from Twitter

BBC Pidgin don reach out to Ms Bose Ogulu wey be Burna manager for reaction.

Who be Burna Boy?

Dey born Damini Ogulu AKA Burna Boy wey be Nigerian singer-songwriter, record label executive, Burna Boy on di 2nd of July, 1991 for Port Harcourt city, Nigeria.

E be di only son and eldest of three children to Bosede and Samuel Ogulu.Y

oung Burna attend Montessori International primary school for Port Harcourt (1993-2002) and Corona Secondary School, Lagos (2002-2008).

Burna search for knowledge take am outside Nigeria go United Kingdom to study Media Technology for University of Sussex (2008–2009) and Oxford Brookes University (2009–2010) to study Media Communications and Culture.

Afta which e do one-year internship with Rhythm 93.7 FM Port Harcourt before e officially launch im professional music career wen e dem sign on to Aristocrat records - wey come make am permanent relocate to Lagos.