Kenyan politician arrested for allegedly killing husband afta she 'discover' say e get affair wit anoda woman

Wia dis foto come from, DCI Kenya

2 hours wey don pass

Kenya police say dem arrest one politician wey bin contest for di position of woman representative for one Kenyan region during di last election.

Dem arrest her as di main suspect behind di death of her husband engineer George Mwangi.

Dem believe say she be di mastermind of di murder of her husband afta she discover say di papa of dia three children bin get affair wit anoda woman.

Di two of dem bin don marry for ova 20 years.

For one two part series wey di Directorate of Criminal Investigations-Kenya Comms team release, dem suspect say one new employed casual labourer and some oda pipo help di wife of di deceased to commit di ‘cold blooded murder’.

Police narrate how e happun

Wia dis foto come from, DCI Kenya

George Mwangi wey be businessman bin arrive back in di kontri for September 13 from Rwanda wia im bin dey work as contractor and businessman wit interest in real estate.

Tori be say dia marriage bin don dey get kasala, since di two no dey too stay togeda.

Oga Goerge bin offer im rental apartment to one woman wey dey find accommodation and from dia police say dia relationship begin grow ‘from dat of landlord and tenant to di one wey similar to Romeo and Juliet’.

Dia love relationship no loger be secret as everytime di deceased dey house dem dey see both of dem togeda side by side.

Police statement say sometimes di woman dey follow am go social gatherings and oga George bin don introduce am to im family as im second wife.

On di day of di murder, di alleged lover bin follow am go one family function. According to eyewitness, na she drive di deceased back home from di function.

Di main suspect wey be di wife bin don arrive earlier and she bin dey di house wen di two enta and dat na di last time wey dem see di deceased alive until some casual labourer wey dey work for one tea farm discover im decomposing body for Kieni forest, for di north central of di kontri.

Di alleged lover tell detectives say dem two bin don agree to go out di following day but im no hear from am and she later call im two friends to call am.

She say di friends tell am say oga George wife tell dem say e don go for a walk.

Wetin di wife wey be 'suspect' tok?

Di wife of di deceased wey be di main suspect tell police say oga George leave di house on Sunday at 10am on foot.

E leave behind im mobile phone and im no return. She say dis na wetin prompt her to file missing pesin report for Mwea police station two days afta, on September 11 around 8pm.

Eyewitness account

Wia dis foto come from, DCI Kenya

Police say di same day she make di report, eyewitness say dem see one woman dey drive di car of di deceased towards Kiamunyaka centre wia di motor develop flat tyre and dem fix am.

According to statement from di mechanic wey fix di tyre di woman ask for directions and later drive off.

Another witness wey dey work for one tea collection point tell police say she bin see one fast moving pick-up truck wey one woman dey drive around 3pm.

She say she flag di car and ask di driver to slow down as she see say di load wey e carry wan fall comot from di car.

But she say di motor speed towards Kieni forest wia dem later see di dead body wey dem wrap for one black polythene bag under one heap of cartons and empty bags of cement.

Police say na di day dem dump di body, di main suspect make police report of missing pesin around 8pm.

Wetin investigation show

Wia dis foto come from, DCI Kenya

Police say dem arrest three suspects in connection wit di murder.

“Afta conducting one thorough forensic documentation of di house, detectives based for di Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, Homicide department, Forensic Crime Scene and Photographic units don conclude say dem murder George Mwangi for im bedroom for di top floor of im house.

“Dis na before dem dump im body for Kieni forest.” police tok.

Police add am say dem recover pieces of blood stained metal rods, blood soaked bed sheets, stained curtains and clothing as exhibits for di house and dem carry am go di DCI National Forensic Laboratory.