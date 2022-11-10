'I don spend so many years dey protect my tori about IVF' - Jennifer Aniston on how she try get pregnant

Jennifer Aniston don comot to tok about how she try to get pregnant thru IVF but add am say now "di ship don sail".

Di actress, 53, wey many pipo sabi for playing Rachel Green for di feem, Friends, tok say she privately go through difficult time for her late 30s and 40s, as she dey under media scrutiny.

"I bin dey try to get pregnant," she tok.

She tell di magazine Allure say she wish say pesin don tell her to freeze her eggs.

"Na challenging road for me, di baby-making road," she add am.

"All di years and years of speculation... e dey really hard. I bin dey go thruIVF, dey drink Chinese teas, you name am."

But she tell di magazine say she get "zero regrets."

She add: "I for don give anytin if pesin don tell me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself favour.' You just no tink am. So here I dey today," she tok. "Di ship don sail."

'Say I just care about my career'

For 2018, Aniston and actor Justin Theroux announce say dem dey separate afta two years of marriage. Before dat time, she bin dey married to actor Brad Pitt.

She suggest say di media dey dey cruel towards women for di industry wey no get children, and create one "narrative say I just dey selfish" and "just care about my career".

"And God forbid say woman dey successful and e no get pikin," she tok.

Ontop her marriage to Brad Pitt, she say: "And di reason my husband leave me, why we break up and end our marriage, na sake of say I no born pikin for am. Dis na ogbonge lie. I no get anytin to hide at dis point."

Di star, wey dey appear for one Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, bin go on to tok say don feel "a little relief now" say she dey older and say she see am as "liberating", becos "no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe'. I no get to tink about dat any more", she tok.

"I don spend so many years dey protect my tori about IVF.

I dey so protective of dis parts becos I feel like e get so little wey I get to keep to myself," she add.

IVF na process of fertilisation wia dem combine egg wit sperm outside di body, and dem go put di embryos inside di mama womb.

"Di [world] dey create narratives wey no dey true, so I fit as tell di truth.