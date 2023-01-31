Lawyer agree to carry Nekede student mata for head afta viral tiktok video

Wia dis foto come from, Federal Poly Nekede/Web

31 January 2023, 11:19 WAT New Informate 43 minutes wey don pass

Student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede Sharon Ogechi Okoroafor don get who wan defend am on di mata wey expose her afta her post on social media.

Di lady wit Toktok handle @sharon_moni bin make claim wit excitement, saying bye-bye to Nekede afta defending her Higher National Diploma project.

Some of di tins wey she tok attract di attention of school management afta di video go viral.

Di management of Federal Polytechnic Nekede bring out statement say dem dey investigate di identity of di student wey claim on Tiktok say she graduate wit di help of God and her private part.

As di video and school statement go viral, one Lawyer take to im Facebook to offer to help di student wey name na Sharon.

Di Lawyer Barrister Ikechukwu Nwaopara im offer to give free legal service to di student wey go soon face disciplinary panel.

Wetin Federal Poly Nekede tok

Inside one statement wey di school registrar Mrs E.C Anuna sign, di school say dem consider di action of di student unacceptable.

“Dis na to inform di general public say di Management of Federal Polytechnic Nekede don begin full investigations into di identity of di student wey gloat on Tiktok about how she graduate wit di help of God and her private organ.

“E even dey most blasphemous and antithetical say di student peddle di name of di Almighty for her deleterious act,” part of di statement tok.

Di school say dem be institution with high academic and moral standards as dem add say both staff and students know di consequences of any misconduct.

Dem say wetin di girl do no represent di standard of di institution.

“Di Rector of di institution, wey be clergyman, don dey very committed and consistent as im dey instil discipline in our students through seminars, Solemn Assemblies, sensitization outreaches and publications,” di statement tok.

Di school say wen dem finish wit dia investigations, dem go tell di public wetin dem find.

“E dey in our purview to ensure say only students found worthy in learning and character dey certified. Dis na commitment wey we go dey consistently resolute wit.

But di student for one interview wit Darling FM tok say wetin she tok for di viral video na God and popsy, and e sound as if na anoda tin she tok.

She say since she don enta school na only one boyfriend she get and she no even sabi her lecturers.

“I dey sorry my fellow Nigerians, I bin dey misunderstood,” she tok.

‘God and Pupsy’

Contrary to general reaction say di student dey refer to her private part for di video, di Lawyer say wetin she dey refer too na her Papa.

For memo wey Oga Nwaopara send to di Rector of Federal Poly Nekede

E say di Sharon no use fowl language and she no get intention to spoil di image of di school.

“We dey aware say she go face school disciplinary panel dis morning and we wish to use dis medium to express our confidence say make di panel carry out dia duties in compliance wit di principles of gair hearing, good conscience and natural Justice devoid of harassment, intimidation and threats,” e tok.

Nwaopara say say afta discussing wit im client evidence wey im get be say “she no get intention to defame di character, standard and integrity of the institution.

“In her word wetin happun for di viral video na slip of tongue as a result of her uncontrollable happiness over her graduation.

“Her intended words na "God and Pupsy" in appreciation of the almighty God and her Dad.