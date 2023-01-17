Ondo goment tok on Akeredolu health amidst alleged conspiracy for im administration

Ondo State goment don come out to clear di air about tori wey dey fly upandan say Govnor of di state Rotimi Akeredolu dey sick well well.

For Statement, di toktok pesin to di govnor , Richard Olatunde say Akeredolu, be like every oda human being wey bin don get health issues and im don receive treatment since and im dey recover wit speed.

Di statement dey come after one voice recording about di govnor health go viral.

Di audio make pipo begin dey worry about di state of health of di southwestern govnor.

For di viral audio, one woman wey claim to be Akeredolu wife dey accuse someone of trying to benefit from her husband ill-health.

BBC Pidgin no fit verify di audio - di goment statement also no tok about am but tok about some issues wey dey inside di audio like di govnor health and ''alleged conspiracy'' for im goment.

"Since di Govnor no be super human and di immunity im office dey enjoy no extend to physical wellness or odawise, di health issue no be unusual one".

E say despite tori wey dey fly upandan and assumption wey dey fly too, di Govnor even though im dey weak, still dey discharge im official duties.

"Mr. Govnor no dey face any life-threatening illness wey for encourage any alleged conspiracy for im administration.

In fact, hold Executive Council meeting wit di Exco members till 4pm on Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 afta di Security Council meeting wia dem take decisions on di escalated clashes for Ikare-Akoko."

Di statement add join say di govnor on 7 January, 2023 lead oda govnors for di southwest and oda ogbonge party pipo to receive di Presidential Candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akure for di state presidential campaign Rally.

"Di Governor go continue to discharge im official duties to di good pipo of Ondo State in line wit di Redeemed Agenda of im administration while im find quality time to rest for renewed vigour and strength just like any man for im situation."

Wetin bin happun?

Voice recording of one woman wey say she be Akeredolu wife dey circulate for social media wia she sama accuse ontop one woman head say she dey give her husband 'concoction'.

Di woman warn di pesin wey she dey accuse to stop to give her husband concoction, wey she alleged say na her pastor give her to give di govnor.

She explain say "na only English medicine dem dey rely on and na Western style of medical care and Aketi (Akeredolu alias) go recover”

For di voice note she also accuse di woman say she dey try to be Deputy Govnor of di state wit mago-mago.

“See you wetin you get upstairs to be di Deputy Govnor of Ondo State.

Incase anytin happun to Aketi , Lucky go take over na constitutional tin, but for you to dey scheme…” di woman tok for di viral audio.

Rotimi Akeredolu profile

Rotimi Akeredolu na di Govnor of Ondo State. Im don be Govnor of di state since 2017.

Dem born am on 21 July 1956 for Ondo, state', im friends dey call am Aketi'

Na Lawyer by profession wey don rise to di rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Rotimi Akeredolu na former Attorney General and Minister for Justice of Nigeria.

Im also be di Chairman of South-West Govnors Forum.

Akeredolu bin aspire to be Govnor of Ondo State under di Action Congress of Nigeria for 2011 but e no win.

Im wife, Betty na from Imo state, south-east Nigeria.

E do im primary school education for Akure and later go Ibadan for im secondary school.

Im attend University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) wia im study Law and graduate for 1977.

Dem call Akeredolu to di Nigerian Bar for 1978.