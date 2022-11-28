Wetin Senator Ademola Adeleke first do within 24hrs as govnor of Osun

24 minutes wey don pass

Wit less dan 24 hours since dem swear am in as di 6th govnor of Osun state Senator Ademola Adeleke don begin work straight and in name don dey ontop di lips of plenti pipo across di kontri.

F﻿irst of all, e announce di appointment of im chief of staff, di secretary to di state goment and im toktok pesin.

On Monday, e enta di govnor office wey dey Abeere side of di state capital, Osogbo wia plenti civil servants comot to welcome am.

E also e issue Six Executive Orders wey cover Chieftaincy matters, appointments, odas.

For statement wey im newly apponited toktok pesin Olawale Rasheed sign, di executive orders wey cover chieftaincy matters, appointments issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit and employment matters go take immediate effect.

R﻿ecall say during im inaugural speech on Sunday e bin give some directives about some tins wey im predecessor bin do for office after di July 17 election wey bring am to power.

O﻿yetola dey contest di result of di election for di Tribunal wey dey siddon for di state high court.

Before Oga Adeleke Inauguration on Sunday 27 November 2022, di Peoples Democratic Party for Osun bin tok say dem go cancel all di last minute appointment wey former govnor Oyetola make wen im want comot office.

Di executive orders wey Govnor Adeleke issue

Executive Order on State bank accounts

Immediately afta im swearing in, di govnor bin order make dem freeze all di state accounts for banks and for oda financial institutions wey di state moni dey before e come issue di executive order on Monday.

"I hereby order di immediate freezing of all goment accounts for all banks and oda financial institutions". E bin declare.

E establish one panel to carry out inventory and recover all goment assets.

Executive Order Number 2 on Staff Audit

Dis one read "All Heads of Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals for Osun State goment dey hereby directed to carry out one immediate staff audit of di actual number of goment workers for dia Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals, as at 17th July, 202.

And make dem file one report to di Office of di Chief of Staff to di Govnor.

Make dem state di full details and position/designation of each of di staff for di forwarded list.

Within seven working days from di date of dis Executive order and use di attached Oath of Fidelity Template" dem add.

Executive Order number 3 on Employment

"All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions , Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are hereby nullified, govnor Adeleke tok.

L﻿ocal media report say di immediate goment bin employ at least 12,000 workers after di election and prior di inauguration of Govnor Adeleke.

B﻿BC Pidgin no fit confirm di number of employment.

Executive Order 4 on Appointments

"All appointments for di service of Osun State Goment wey dem make for any capacity into any capacity for all di Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals afta 17th July, 2022 be and hereby dey reversed.

Some days to im hand over govnor Oyetola bin appoint 30 permanent secretaries to different ministries.

Govnor Adeleke bin release one statement where e warn say any pesin wey collect di permanent Secretary appointment from di outgoing govnor go exit di service for 28th November State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Dem swear dem in for 24th November, 72 hours before di new govnor take seat.

S﻿ack of newly appointed traditional rulers

Executive Order number five on Chieftaincy Affairs and appointment of traditional rulers.

G﻿ovnor Adeleke order make security agencies take over di palaces of di three new traditional rulers wey Oyetola appoint- dis include dat of di former state chairman of di APC, Gboyega Famoodun.

"All appointments of traditional rulers wey Osun State Goment bin make afta 17th July, 2022, dey hereby ordered to dey reviewed to make sure say strict compliance wit due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition wey relate to dat kind chieftaincies.

''For di case of Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, di appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire and Owa of Igbajo don hereby put on hold pending review.

Den, make di palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo remain unoccupied, while security agencies dey ordered to take charge.

Govnor Oyetola bin appoint some monarchs weeks before handing over goment to Ademola Adeleke.

Among dem be Akirun of Ikirun, Oba Yinusa Akadiri, Aree of Iree, Oba Ademola Oluponle and Oba Adegboyega Famoodun, wey de di former APC chairman for di state.

D﻿i appointments of Akinrun and Aree bin face plenti gbas gbos as some pipo for di two towns say e no pure.

Gbege bin burst for Ikirun when di new monarch bin try enter di palace wey dey locked.

Some r﻿esidents for di town say dem no happy about di appointment say former govnor Oyetola dey try force am on top dem. Na dis one make dem lock di palace so di new Oba no go fit enter di premises.

Executive Order number 6 Setting up Review Committees

"In line wit di executive orders Nos 2, 3, 4 and 5 wey already dey issue by me, I hereby order one set-up of di following Review Committees.

Staff audit/appointments/promotions review committee.

State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee

Contracts/Mous/Agreements Review Committee

Chieftaincy matters/Appointment of Traditional Rulers Review Committee, Di govnor tok.

N﻿o more 'State of Osun'

Oga Adeleke bin also cancel “State of Osun” title reversal to di one wey di constitution recognise, "Osun State".

E﻿ also say dem no go call di state ''State of di Virtuos'' again but ''State of di Living spring'' wey e dey known as before-before.

Na former govnor Rauf Aregbesola change di name of di state wen e enta power for 2012.

Govnor Adeleke bin add say di name change gatz reflect for all goment insignia, correspondence and signage Osun state rather dan State of Osun wey dey ''unknown to di Nigerian constitution''.

''An immediate reversal to di constitutionally recognized name of our state, Osun State. All goment insignia, correspondences and signages should henceforth reflect Osun state rather dan State of Osun wey dey unknown to di Nigerian constitution.'' E bin direct.

Di state lawmakers in response say ''di usage of di State Anthem, Crest anf Flag na enactment of law and as such, im usage na law mata no be choice.

''while we dey aware of one copurt judgement in effect recognizing ''Osun State'', di Assembly, pending di determination and exhaustion of all legal means no go dey drag into di mata''.