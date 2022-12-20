Taliban close universities to women for Afghanistan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Di Taliban don announce di closure of universities for women for Afghanistan, according to one letter by di higher education minister.

Di minister tok say di move na till further notice. E dey expected to take effect immediately.

Dem further restrict women access to formal education as dem don already exclude dem from most secondary schools.

Three months ago, thousands of girls and women sit for university entrance exams across Afghanistan.

Dem also put restrictions on di subjects dem fit study. Veterinary science, engineering, economics and agriculture dey off limit and journalism dey very restricted.

Afta di Taliban takeover last year, universities get different classrooms and entrance for men and women.

Na women professors or old men fit teach female students.

Afghanistan education sector dey badly affected afta di Taliban takeover and many trained teachers leave afta di withdrawal of US-led forces last year.

Di kontri economy bin depend largely on foreign aid in recent decades, but aid agencies don partly withdraw, while some don fully withdraw support for di education sector afta di Taliban refuse to allow girls into all secondary schools.

Many of di teaching staff wey remain no receive salaries for months.

Di latest measures dey likely to cause further concerns for di international community.

Di US and oda Western kontris don make improvements to female education for Afghanistan,