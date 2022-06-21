Why fuel queues return to Lagos roads

By Andrew Gift

Residents of Lagos wake up on Monday, 20 June, 2022 to see say fuel queues don return to di streets of di south west state of Nigeria.

Plenti fuel stations dey shutdown as at Monday afternoon, while cars line up dey wait for dem to open.

Reports of panic buying begin fly upandan. Some black marketers dwey dey sell di product in gallons don already tanda for some streets.

Di Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria IPMAN say unconducive environment na im make dia members stop to dey sell market.

Akin Akinrade wey be di Lagos Zonal Chairman of IPMAN tell tori pipo Channels TV say no be true say dem go strike.

E say one of di mata wey dey worri dem be say almost all dia members dey depend on diesel to sell market and now cost of diesel don go high reach 800 Naira a litre and dem no fit continue.

Akinrade add say dia members dey spend over 50 litres of fuel per day to operate plus oda factors wey dey make di price of fuel go high so dem no fit follow di amount wey goment want make dem dey sell.

“Our problem na high cost of buying fuel, high cost of buying diesel to run di station and high cost of transporting di product’ na so Akinrade tok.

E say dem don tell dia members to sell above di goment approved 165 Naira mark, add say no reasonable marketer go fit sale below 180 Naira per litre.

IPMAN say di mata no get anytin to do wit removal of fuel subsidy or deregulation of di petroleum sector.

How di situation dey worry pipo

Di return of di queues don begin add to di harsh traffic situation wey Lagos bin dey experience of di years.

As early as 6am Tuesday morning, plenti cars don line up for fuel stations wey get di product.

By 8am, most fuel stations still dey shut and no dey show signs say dem go open for business.

Dis situation don also affect di transportation system as plenti cars no dey road on Tuesday morning, plenti of dem dey wait for filling station to buy fuel.

Cost of transportation too dey affected as most commuters dey charge double di cost.

Some business wey dey use electricity generator dey operate witout light on Tuesday morning as dem neva fit buy fuel.

Meanwhile authorities don release statement say dem go waka round to check fuel stations wey dey hoard di product.

Fuel scarcity and long queues for filling station no dey new for Lagos and Nigeria in general. Over di years di pipo dey experience suffer to get fuel to move dia cars, power dia gens and to run dia business as e be say power supply for di kontri neva dey standard anytime fuel scarcity hit.

Fuel scarcity dey oda states?

For Abuja Nigeria capital, fuel queues dey but e no long like dat.

Some filling stations dey sell petrol while odas no get. Di ones wey get still dey sell normal goment price.

Meanwhile, no scarcity of fuel dey di oil rich city of Port Harcourt, River state for southern Nigeria. A drive round di city show say motorists dey buy fuel freely at the normal price of N165 per litre.

