How to get your Permanent Voters Card and deadline

Registration for Permanent Voter's Card rush dey happun across Nigeria now.

Di West African nation dey prepare for general elections by February 2023.

Political parties don dey select dia candidates to meet INEC deadlines.

Independent National Electoral Commission, don also set deadlines for voters.

Dis na for qualified voters to register and collect dia Permanent Voters Card.

Permanent Voters Card [PVC] go allow registered voters to vote next year.

In fact, without PVC, pesin no go fit vote in Nigeria.

So na how to get your Permanent Voters Card and deadline you wan read so.

How to get your PVC?

To collect your PVC, you go need present your Temporary Voter’s Card to INEC Officials.

Di Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise go end by 30th June 2022.

“Dis go enable di Commission to clean up di registration data...

"Print di Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) and compile di register ahead of di 2023 General Elections.” INEC tok.

And to get your temporary card, you gatz do online registration or visit any INEC office for your area to register as a new voter.

Online registration don end on 30th May 2022.

E dey expected say individuals for don complete dia application and schedule appointment for biometric capture before dis time.

Di next stage na to collect di Permanent Voters Card.

Permanent Voters Card registration and collection process

Online registration

Enta di INEC online registration portal to fill in all your details and print out di slip.

Dis na for pipo wey wan transfer dia registrar.

Or those wey wan do any correction for dia names.

And for pipo wey wan enta oda details fit also add am online.

Wit di online portal, pipo fit also apply to replace dia lost or damaged permanent voters cards.

In-pesin registration

Afta dem don fill in dia details and corrections for di online registration portal, dem go proceed go INEC offices.

E fit be di Inec domot for di local goment areas wey dey near dem.

Or any designated centre wey di election referee go provide.

For di INEC office you go fit do your biometric capture and get your permanent voter cards.

Simple explanation of Permanent Voters Card for Nigeria

PVC na Permanent Voters Card.

Dis na di identification wey registered voters dey cari go polling stations.

Na di ID card for dem to fit vote during general elections for Nigeria.

E dey store and protect information about di holder like biometric data .

Dat na informate wey include physical features, thumbprints among odas.

Na card reader, dem fit use to get di informate wey di card dey hold.

What to do if your PVC loss or spoil

If you don misplace your PVC, INEC say you go need provide affidavit.

Dis be court document to say you don loss your PVC.

Then you go take am to di nearest INEC office around you.

Dem go use di informate wey you bin don provide to issue anoda PVC to you.

If your PVC don spoil, you still fit surrender di PVC and INEC go provide you with a replacement.

If you don move from one location since your last registration, you no go need register afresh.

Wetin to do na to transfer your registration to a new state, new local government, new registration area and to a new polling unit.

If you also wan correct any information on your registration , wetin you need do na;

Go online and correct di informate wey fit be about age, location or any oda thing.

Who fit register and get PVC?

Nigerian citizens wey don reach 18 years wey never register before.

Registered voters wey get issues wit accreditation.

Registered voters wey wan transfer dia voting points from one place to anoda.

Registered voters wey don damage dia voters card and those dey don loss dia voters card. Dem fit apply to replace am.

Registered voters wey wish to correct dia information for dia cards, like pipo wey dem no spell dia name correctly.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission say e don register 6.8 million new voters between June 2021 wen e start di continuous voter registration and now.