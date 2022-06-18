Tobi Adegboyega church: London SPAC Nation 'palava', wetin we know

Tobi Adegboyega SPAC Nation 'palava' inside gist

Tobi Adegboyega bin enta "United Kingdom for 2006 with plans to go study law for America" before e turn pastor.

18 June 2022, 11:01 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

High Court ruling don declare di end to Tobi Adegboyega London church.

Di church bin file suspicious or incorrect accounts, di UK court rule.

Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Limited or SPAC Nation for short don also dey deemed to be insolvent.

Adegboyega na Nigerian born English Pastor wey bin set up di church as charity for 2012 to help vulnerable pipo and offenders.

Any accuse of financial exploitation by senior church personnel bin dey always denied by church leader, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Meanwhile di pastor don yab di di court ruling for imInstagram stories on Friday.

E say, "wind up ko, wind up ni" before im announce for im social media say, service go hold dis Sunday

How SPAC Nation take enta dis gbege

UK Insolvency Service don dey investigate di church and even interview one of dia director, Pastor Dapo Adegboyega wey be di younger brother of Tobi.

Although im tok say di church group get pass 2.000 members and 200 ordained ministers and pastors, im no fit provide more information to back am.

SPAC Nation also bin no fit give fill data to support di claims of donations wey dem don get.

Dem also no fit provide accounting records to prove di £1.87m wey dem say dem spend, wey be requirements by law. Di Service find.

In fact, chief investigator Edna Okhiria say di church bin dey operated with lack of transparency.

Now court ruling don declare di end to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega London church.

SPAC Nation, wey dem dey also recently call Nxtion Family, bin start as church and charity for 2012 to help vulnerable pipo.

But no be until 2019 accuse start to dey come say dem dey financially exploit young pipo.

BBC Panorama do tori wia past members of di church bin tok about how senior church personnel go collect dia information from dem use am take out loan.

But for February, 2020 di Met Police drop dia investigation into di mata of "fraud and oda offences" say dem no find criminal action.

As at now di Charity Commission still dey examine financial, governance and safeguarding matters for di charity.

Who be Pastor Tobi Adeboyega

Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega na Nigerian born English Pastor wey delare say di first timr im preach, e bin dey eight years old.

Oga Tobi bin enta "United Kingdom for 2006 with plans to go study law for di United States of America" before e turn pastor for London.

Dis na informate according to im website.

E ultimately abandon dat dream to help young pipo for UK "wey bin dey labelled as problematic and shape dem to become global leaders".

For 2019, dem bin set up plans to come set up for Nigeria.

Even sef during di pandemic, di church reveal how dem donate food to pip ofor both Lagos and Ibadan.

Di Pastor dey very know for im lavish way of life wey im showcase for im birthday for November 2021.

Im bin get series of events wey include, according to im own website "shopping for Harrods, shutdown of Knightsbridge with Lamborghinis, concert-style service and private afta party with cebs wey include Poco Lee, Zlatan Ibile and SMADE".