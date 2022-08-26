Chelsea dey prepare new bid for Fofana, Mourinho eye Arsenal Lokonga

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Wesley Fofana

18 minutes wey don pass

West Ham don make fresh bid for 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta after dia opening offer of 50m euro (£42.2million) dey rejected by Lyon. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Manchester City don reject 70m euro (£59m) bid from Paris St-Germain for Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea dey prepare new bid of around £75m for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, 21. (Fabrizio Romano)

Club Bruges don also turn down di Hammers £10m bid for Belgium midfielder Hans Vanaken, 30. (Evening Standard)

Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder say e dey confident say winger Antony, 22, no go go to Manchester United despite latest £76m bid. (Metro)

Manchester United get offer chance to sign Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio, 26, for 30m euros (£25.3m). (Telegraph - subscription required)

United dey set to submit £25m offer for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. (Football Insider)

Di Old-Trafford club don make fail bid for Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard, 26. (L'Equipe - in French)

Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, 32, don reject offer from Manchester United. (Guardian)

Liverpool pursue of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham fit get help by Borussia Dortmund interest in Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 27, who join di Reds in 2018. (Express)

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 22, dey on Jose Mourinho midfield shortlist for AS Roma as e dey look to replace injured Gini Wijnaldum. (AS Roma Live, via Express)

Wolves don enquire about Galatasaray and Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23. (Mail)

Bordeaux dey interested in signing Fulham's out-of-favour French winger Anthony Knockaert, 30. (Football Insider)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl say forward Che Adams, 26, no be for sale dis summer. (Southern Daily Echo)