'We speak to am few minutes before dem kill am'- Wife of Sheik Goni share last moment wit di cleric

Wia dis foto come from, Sheik Goni family

one hour wey don pass

Wife of murdered popular Islamic cleric Sheik Goni Aisami, Mallama Aisha tell BBC News Pidgin say she speak to di cleric as im dey drive just few minutes before e stop to offer lift to di soldier wey later kill am.

On Tuesday, Nigeria police parade two suspects both soldiers wit di Nigerian Army ontop di murder of di cleric wey happun on Friday as e dey return from Kano inside im Honda Accord vehicle.

Mallama Aisha wey be one of two wives wey di cleric get tok say wetin happun don change di lives of di family forever and di killer ‘don cheat dem’.

“I give am three missed calls and e later call me say e dey on im way to di house and e even tok to im four year old pikin tell am say e dey bring bread and bobo drink for am.”

“Dis killer don cheat us forever for dis thing wey e do, dis na something wey we no fit forget.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Sheik Goni Aisami with wife Mallama Aisha and children

Im pikin Abdullahi Goni Aisami wey dey 200 level for university tok say eight of im younger ones still dey junior secondary and primary school and e dey think about dia future.

E also tok say e speak to im father last on Thursday and by Friday na im e get report of wetin happun.

“In fact I dey even write exams for school wen I hear wetin happun. I speak to am on Thursday evening and e tell me say e don send money for me not knowing say na our last tok be dat.”

Abdullahi tok say Nigeria Chief of Army staff neva reach out to dem since di incident happun although commander of di Nguru Reece battalion don come see dem.

Di university student also confam say Yobe state goment don offer im elder broda employment afta wetin happun.

Also thanking pipo for di show of concern over wetin happun to dem.

“Despite say our hearts still dey ache afta wetin happun we dey thank pipo from everywia for di concern dem show us especially pipo of our town wey close down shops and markets to attend our papa funeral prayer.”

Police narrate how soldier kill di cleric

Tok-tok pesin for Yobe Police Command Dungus Abdulkarim on Tuesday give detail narration of how one of di two soldiers bin ask Sheik Goni for lift inside im Honda Accord motor.

Di oda soldier also chop arrest as an accomplice to di murder of di cleric wey dem don since bury according to Islamic teachings.

Police say dem bin get distress call wey lead to di arrest of di two suspects wey dey attached to one Battalion unit for Nguru inside Yobe state.

According to di police, di soldier wey be di mastermind bin plan na to rob pesin of im vehicle dat day and im dress in mufti clothes before e leave barracks e bin hide im rifle for di check point a day earlier.

“Im plan na to rob pipo of dia vehicle dat day and e bin dress in mufti and not army uniform, e hide im rifle for Nguru checkpoint.”

“Meanwhile, Sheik Goni Aisami wey be popular Islamic scholar bin dey return from Kano state alone for im Honda car wen di suspect ask am for lift to Jaji Maji town and Sheik Goni agree to help am.”

“As dem dey move na im di suspect ask di cleric to stop as e dey hear one kain sound for back tyre and na wen di Sheik comot to check na im di suspect comot im rifle and shoot and kill am.” Dis na wetin police tok tok pesin yan.

Di police add say afta im kill di Sheik e drag im body inside bush but di motor wey e dey plan to steal refuse to start.

Dat na how di suspect call im colleague from same barracks wit auto-electrician to come help start di car.

“Na pesin wey dey go farm, sight di corpse and some pipo by di car and im quickly alert Police wey lead to dia arrest.” Officer Dungus add.

Lastly Police say dem go soon charge di suspects to court as soon as dem conclude di investigations.

Wetin we call dis foto, Sheik Goni and im two sons Abdullahi and im broda

Wetin to konow about Sheik Goni Aisami

Di Islamic cleric originally from Gashua town inside Yobe state don spend many years dey teach islam to many followers.

Despite say e dey Gashua, Islamic work dey see am travel to places wia e dey go spread di word of Islam and di holy Quran.

Di Sheik dey married to two wives and get 12 children among which Yobe state govnor don promise two jobs after di killing of dia papa.

'Wetin happun pain me' - President Buhari

Presido Muhammadu Buhari condemn wetin happun to di Islamic cleric and also ask Nigeria military to flush out criminals within dia system.

Di presido issue di directive on Tuesday afta police parade di suspects according to im tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu.“Dis barbaric murder of a compassionate man wey dey try helep no get place for our training as soldiers.”

“As di commander-in-chief wetin happun pain me especially coming from pesin wey dey trained to protect life.”“Dis na isolated event wey fit stain di whole military system and Icall on di military to punish di offenders without delay.”

Sultan, leader of Nigerian Muslims call for justice

Di Jama’atul Nasril Islam wey be di top islamic body for Nigeria under di leadership of Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar wey be leader of di kontri Muslims call for justice for wetin happun.

E also add say e dey very sad say di Sheik out of im good mind offer lift to di army personnel wey later kill am.

Di sultan call on authorities to treat di issue wit importance and tok say di killing dey shocking and condemn am.

Yobe govnor offer employment to Sheik Goni children

Govnor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state visit di family of Sheik Goni to condole wit ontop di killing as im also promise two of di children employment wit di state goment.

Di family later visit di govnor to express gratitude over im show of concern to dem.